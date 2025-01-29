Honkai Star Rail Aglaea kit: Ultimate, Skill, and abilities explained

Right before Aglaea’s debut in Honkai Star Rail, the developers revealed what this character can do after engaging in a fight. Since she follows the Remembrance Path, this 5-star character can summon a memosprite named Garmentmaker. Since the developers haven’t really explained how Aglaea’s abilities fully function, players are eager to know about it.

We discuss Aglaea's and her memosprite, Garmentmaker’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail.

Aglaea and Garmentmaker’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic ATK – (Thorned Nectar)

Trending

Aglaea attacks a single target that deals Lightning damage.

Enhanced Basic ATK – (Slash by a Thousandfold Kiss)

Upon activation, Aglaea and her memosprite, Garmentmaker launch an attack together, dealing Lightning damage to adjacent adversaries.

Skill – (Rise, Exalted Renown)

When activated, this ability heals a portion of Aglaea’s memsprite’s HP. If the latter is not present on the battlefield, they get summoned. If Garmentmaker is present on the field, the CC (Crowd Control) debuffs on them get removed.

Ultimate – (Dance, Destined Weaveress)

When Aglaea uses this ability while fighting in Honkai Star Rail, she can summon Garmentmaker. If the latter is already on the battlefield, their HP fully regenerates, and the former enters the “Supreme Stance” state. This state allows Aglaea to receive an SPD boost from her memosprite’s Passive Talent and enhances her Basic ATK.

Talent – (Rosy-Fingered)

Aglaea’s memosprite, Garmentmaker’s base HP, and SPD depend on the former’s max HP and SPD. When the former hits an adversary, she can inflict the “Seam Stitch” state onto them. The enemies affected by this unique state receive additional damage with each hit.

Technique – (Meteoric Sunder)

Upon activation, Aglaea summons Garmentmaker and attacks whoever is in front of them. When they engage in a fight, a portion of Aglaea’s Energy gets replenished and a random enemy gets affected by the “Seam Stitch” state.

Memosprite Skill – (Thorned Snare)

Garmentmaker attacks and deals Lightning damage to adjacent enemies.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Aglaea materials guide

Memosprite Talent 1 – (A Body Brewed by Tears)

When hitting an enemy with “Seam Stitch,” the character’s SPD receives a boost. Aglaea’s memosprite automatically attacks the enemy affected by the aforementioned state using its skill.

Memosprite Talent 2 – (The Speeding Summer)

Garmentmaker’s action gets advanced when they get summoned, allowing them to take their turn immediately.

Memosprite Talent 3 – (Bloom of Drying Grass)

Aglaea’s Ultimate Energy gets replenished by a certain amount when Garmentmaker leaves/disappears from the battlefield.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on this gacha title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.