Honkai Star Rail Aglaea materials guide

HoYoverse finally revealed Aglaea’s Ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail. She is the upcoming Remembrance character that will be featured in the limited-time banner when version 3.0’s second phase goes live. Since Aglaea will be debuting soon, Trailblazers who want to add this 5-star character to their collection might be curious about what materials they need to fully upgrade this unit.

We list all materials you’ll need to farm to fully level up Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail and discuss how to farm them.

Aglaea’s Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail and how to get them

Leveling up Aglaea is important as it allows you to fully upgrade her Traces. The materials you need to level this 5-star Remembrance character up are as follows:

Nail of the Beast Coffin – 65x

– 65x Glory-Aspersed Torso – 15x

– 15x Courage-Torn Chest – 15x

– 15x Fear-Stomped Flesh – 15x

Nail of the Beast Coffin (Image via HoYoverse)

Nail of the Beast Coffin can be farmed from the Shape of Mechwolf Stagnant Shadow in The Xianzhou Luofu’s “The Shackling Prison.” Since the activity is already available in Honkai Star Rail, you can use your Trailblaze Power to farm this material. As displayed in the section above, you should stop farming when you have acquired enough of this material.

Aglaea’s Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail and how to get them

Auspice Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

You should farm the following Trace materials to upgrade Aglaea’s abilities to the maximum level:

Auspice Sliver – 12x

Flower of Alaya – 139x

Seedling of Manas – 69x

Bija of Consciousness – 18x

Glory-Aspersed Torso – 58x

Courage-Torn Chest – 56x

Fear-Stomped Flesh – 41x

Tracks of Destiny – 8x

Auspice Sliver is one of the new Advanced-Trace materials that you can farm from the Inner Beast’s Battlefield Echo of War. Since you can only get a handful of the Echo of War materials each week, we recommend that you start farming this particular one first. Similar to most stages of this activity, this one also requires 30 Trailblaze Power to access and acquire its associated rewards.

Flower of Alaya (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Flower of Alaya and its 2 and 3-star variants can be farmed from the new Remembrance Crimson Calyx in Amphreous. Since you don’t need to physically go to where it is located to access the activity, simply opening the Interastral Peace Guide and switching over to the Crimson Calyx section is enough.

Fear-Stomped Flesh and its 3 and 4-star variants are LC, Character, and Trace level-up material. They can be farmed by eliminating Titankin enemies. These enemies can only be seen in Amphoreus. Moreover, various activities that feature enemies from this faction can also grant a generous amount of this material.

