Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

Players can now pull for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail, thanks to the release of version 3.0’s second phase. Like most characters, you must equip Aglaea with the appropriate gear – Light Cone, Planar Ornament, or Relic Set – and upgrade their Traces simultaneously. Since Aglaea is a new character, players might wonder what items suit her abilities.
This article discusses the gear/items you must farm for the perfect Aglaea build in Honkai Star Rail. It also lists suitable teams for the Remembrance unit and her level-up materials.
Relic and Planar Ornament sets you should farm for the perfect Aglaea build in Honkai Star Rail
Relic set
The Relic sets you must farm to build Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:
- Hero of Triumphant Song – 4-piece
- Musketeer of Wild Wheat – 4-piece
The 4-piece Hero of Triumphant Song is the best Relic set for Aglaea as it can buff both her and her memosprite’s damage. Moreover, its SPD buff is excellent for the character as she can get more turns in each cycle.
The 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is an excellent alternative to Hero of Triumphant Song. However, it buffs Aglaea’s damage while neglecting her memosprite.
Planar Ornament
When you are done with Relics, you should farm either of the following Planar Ornaments for Aglaea:
- The Wonderous BananAmusement Park
- Rutilant Arena
Since there aren't many Planar Ornament sets that can grant buffs to Aglaea and her memosprite, your choices while building the character are limited.
The Wonderous BananAmusement Park is a set you can farm for this newly released Remembrance character as it can grant her and her memosprite, Garmentmaker, additional CRIT DMG.
Moreover, Rutilant Arena is another set that Aglaea can use. However, Garmentmaker won’t be able to utilize its effect.
Traces and stats you should be prioritizing while building Aglaea
While building Aglaea, you should look out for these stats on Relic and Planar Ornament sets:
Main stat
- Relic Body Piece: CRIT Rate
- Relic Boots: SPD/ATK%
- Planar Ornament Orb: Lightning Damage Boost%
- Planar Ornament Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate%
Sub-stat
- ATK%
- CRIT Rate%
- CRIT DMG%
- SPD
Prioritize leveling Aglaea’s Traces up in the following sequence:
Garmentmaker Talent>Aglaea Talent>Garmentmaker Skill>Aglaea Ultimate>Aglaea Skill>Aglaea Basic ATK
Best Light Cones for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail
Since Remembrance is a new playable Path in Honkai Star Rail, there are not many Light Cones that can be used by characters following this Path.
The LCs that suit Aglaea are:
- Time Woven Into Gold
- Sweat Now, Cry Less
- Reminiscence
Since Time Woven Into Gold is tailor-made for Aglaea, it's the best LC you can use. Besides her signature weapon, you can also use Sweat Now, Cry Less, as it can passively grant the user and their memosprite damage buffs.
If you don’t have the aforementioned Light Cones, Reminiscence is also good on Aglaea. It grants a damage buff, which can be stacked a couple of times.
Best teams for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail
These team compositions suit Aglaea the best:
- Aglaea, Sunday, Robin, and Huohuo
- Aglaea, Robin, Remembrance Trailblazer, and Gallagher
- Aglaea, RTB (MC), Gallagher, and Tingyun
- Aglaea, RMC, Bronya, Gallagher
All Ascension and Trace materials required to level up Aglaea
Farm the following materials to fully upgrade Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail:
- Auspice Sliver 12x
- Nail of the Best Coffin 65x
- Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x
- Courage-Torn Chest 71x
- Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x
- Bija of Consciousness 18x
- Seedling of Manas 69x
- Flower of Alaya 139x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
