Is Time Woven Into Gold Light Cone worth getting in Honkai Star Rail?

Time Woven Into Gold is Aglaea’s 5-star signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. This piece of gear will be released alongside the Remembrance character’s limited-time banner during the second phase of version 3.0. While the item is quite good, not many characters can use it to its full potential, which leads players to wonder if getting the Light Cone is worth it.

Yes, Time Woven Into Gold is worth getting in Honkai Star Rail and you should get your hands on one. Here are the reasons in detail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

The unique effect of Time Woven Into Gold in Honkai Star Rail and why you should get it

Like most Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, Time Woven Into Gold grants a unique effect to the unit wielding it:

Unique Effect: (Establishment): Increases the wearer’s base SPD by 12. After the wearer and the wearer’s memosprite attacks, the weather gains 1 stack of “Brocade.” Each stack of “Brocade” increases the wearer and their memosprite’s CRIT DMG by 9%, stacking up to 6 times. When reaching maximum stacks, each “Brocade” stack will additionally increase DMG dealt by Basic ATK by 9%.

While the unique effect is quite good, keep in mind that it can only be used by characters following the Remembrance Path. As mentioned, you should get your hands on Time Woven Into Gold in Honkai Star Rail, especially if you will roll for the brand-new Remembrance character, Aglaea. Even if you aren't getting the unit, you can acquire it without having second thoughts as the Light Cone is effective on Remembrance Trailblazer.

Since RMC is a free-to-play unit, all players have access to the character. Moreover, acquiring a Light Cones costs less than pulling for a 5-star character, it's best to get the gear and save the leftover Passes for future units.

Also read: How to play Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, ideal stats, playstyle, and rotation guide

