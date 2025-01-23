How to play Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, ideal stats, playstyle, and rotation guide

Remembrance Trailblazer features a unique playstyle in Honkai Star Rail that you must master to utilize their abilities to their maximum potential. While the unit is free-to-play and can easily be acquired, many fans might be unaware of what the character's abilities do. Since RMC can summon a memosprite, Mem, Trailblazers may think mastering the former’s playstyle is harder than most characters.

Let's discuss Remembrance Trailblazer’s abilities, rotation, and ideal stats so you can easily master their playstyle in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Remembrance Trailblazer’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail explained

Basic ATK

Remembrance Trailblazer's Basic ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer attacks an enemy that deals Ice Damage to them.

Trending

Skill

Remembrance Trailblazer's Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Summons Mem to the battlefield. If already on the field, Mem gets healed and receives a 10% charge.

Ultimate

Remembrance Trailblazer's Ultimate (Image via HoYoverse)

When triggered, Trailblazer summons Mem into the fight and deals Ice damage to all enemies, simultaneously.

Passive Talent

Remembrance Trailblazer's Talent (Image via HoYoverse)

Mem gets summoned with 130 SPD. Mem gains a 1% Charge with every 10 Energy that all allies regenerate.

Technique

Remembrance Trailblazer's Technique (Image via HoYoverse)

When this ability is activated, Trailblazer creates a space that freezes all enemies inside it for 10 seconds. After entering a battle by attacking a frozen adversary, their SPD gets reduced.

Mem Skill

Mem's Skills (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon activation, Mem deals four instances of damage to random enemies. When the four instances are done, Mem deals additional damage to all enemies.

Mem Skill 2

Mem bestows the unique buff, Mem’s Support, to the targeted ally for three turns and allows them to immediately take action. Mem deals extra True DMG after the allied character with Mem’s Support unleashes an attack.

Mem Passive Talent

Mem's Passive Talents (Image via HoYoverse)

All allies receive a CRIT DMG boost. Mem can activate Mem Skill 2 when Charge is full, or else Mem Skill gets triggered.

Mem Passive Talent 2

Trailblazers’ action gets advanced by 25% when Mem vanishes from the battlefield.

What are Remembrance Trailblazer’s ideal stats in Honkai Star Rail?

Remembrance Trailblazer’s ideal stats in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

HP: 3,500 - 4,000

SPD: 140 - 160

CRIT DMG: 150 - 200%

ATK: Around 2,000 - 3,000

Remembrance Trailblazer’s playstyle and rotation in Honkai Star Rail, explained

Trailblazer and Mem in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Judging by how Remembrance Trailblazer’s abilities work, they fill the role of a support unit in most team compositions. Therefore, they must act before the DPS units and bestow various buffs to boost their damage by a significant amount, just like most buffers/support characters. To make sure MC is taking their turn before damage dealers, you must have the perfect Remembrance Trailblazer build in Honkai Star Rail.

Besides Remembrance Trailblazer’s playstyle, every player must master the following rotation:

At the beginning of the fight, use Trailblazer’s skill to summon Mem to boost all team members’ CRIT DMG. While fighting, make sure that Mem’s HP doesn’t drop to zero by triggering MC’s Skill or Ultimate every once in a while.

After you have accumulated enough Charge, grant the Mem’s Support buff to the main DPS unit of the team. For example, if the primary damage dealer is The Herta, grant her the buff. The buff will significantly boost the DPS’ damage.

If Mem ends up disappearing from the battlefield, rinse and repeat the abovementioned steps until you defeat all enemies.

Check the following section out for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.