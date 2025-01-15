Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

With Honkai Star Rail version 3.0’s release, Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) is now unlockable. After switching to the aforementioned Path, the unit can summon their memosprite, Mem. Once you have unlocked this Path, you might wonder about the best equipment to ensure the Trailblazer realizes their full potential.

This article details what equipment matches Remembrance Trailblazer’s playstyle in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Best Planar Ornament and Relic sets for Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornament recommendation

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (Image via HoYoverse)

When you are building Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail, the Planar Ornament sets you should be farming are:

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas

Sprightly Vonwacq

These Ornament sets are excellent for Remembrance Trailblazer and can allow them to perform to their maximum potential. While Lushaka is good overall, Vonwacq lets MC act extremely fast. If you don’t have the aforementioned Planar Ornaments farmed, any set that grants additional ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate) can be used to build Remembrance Trailblazer.

Relic set recommendation

Hero of Triumphant Song set (Image via HoYoverse)

You should farm one of the following Relic sets for Remembrance Trailblazer:

4-piece Hero of Triumphant Song

4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line

Since Remembrance Trailblazer can summon a memosprite, Hero of Triumphant Song is the best set for them. It can easily grant Mem a significant amount of SPD and CRIT DMG boost.

Meanwhile, the 4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line build is exceptional if you want the Trailblazer to act quickly after they use their Ultimate as the set effect allows the wearer a chance of getting their turn immediately.

Light Cone recommendations for Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Victory In a Blink (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Remembrance is a new playable Path, players have limited choices when it comes to Light Cones. Here are some LCs that you should equip on Remembrance Trailblazer:

Victory In a Blink

Shadowburn

Victory In a Blink is an excellent free-to-play Light Cone that boosts both the wearer and their memosprite’s damage. On the other hand, Shadowburn is an excellent alternative to Victory In a Blink. The former is a 3-star LC that performs exceptionally well with Remembrance Trailblazer. It can regenerate Energy and a Skill Point when Mem is summoned for the first time in a fight.

Stats/Traces to prioritize when building Remembrance MC (Trailblazer)

Here are the main stats for most Relic and Planar Ornament sets:

Relic Body: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Relic Boots : SPD

: SPD Planar Rope : Energy Regeneration Rate

: Energy Regeneration Rate Planar Orb: Ice DMG bonus/ATK%/HP%

Look for the following sub-stats while building Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail:

CRIT DMG

ATK%

SPD

Effect RES

Upgrade Remembrance Trailblazer’s Traces in the following order:

Mem Skill>Mem Ultimate>TB Talent> TB Ultimate>Skill>Basic ATK

Team compositions that suit Remembrance Trailblazer’s playstyle

Here are some team compositions that suit Remembrance Trailblazer’s playstyle:

Remembrance Trailblazer, Robin, Feixiao, and Huohuo

Remembrance Trailblazer, Argenti, Sunday, and Lingsha

The Herta, Remembrance Trailblazer, Jade, and Lingsha

Remembrance Trailblazer, Yunli, Gallagher, and Sunday

Remembrance Trailblazer’s Ascension and Trace materials

Auspice Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Remembrance Trailblazer’s Ascension and Trace materials are:

Enigmatic Ectostella 28x

Auspice Sliver 12x

Thief’s Instinct 40x

Usurper’s Scheme 52x

Conqueror’s Will 55x

Bija of Consciousness 9x

Seedling of Manas 53x

Flower of Alaya 105x

Tracks of Destiny 5x

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

