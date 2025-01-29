The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update is nearing its second phase, which kicks off on February 5, 2025. It will officially bring Aglaea’s banner, creating her spot in the playable roster. She is the first limited-time Remembrance unit in the game, so fans will likely be eager to summon her.

This article provides countdowns to track the time until Aglaea releases in Honkai Star Rail, and also includes the details of her banner.

When does Aglaea release in Honkai Star Rail?

Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail is a highly anticipated character scheduled to debut on February 5, 2025. Her banner will be available at different times across Asia, Europe, and America. Here are the countdowns for different regions:

Aglaea banner release countdown in Asia

Servers in Asia will be the first to receive Aglaea’s banner in HSR. To be exact, she will debut on February 5, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). The countdown below actively displays the time until Aglaea becomes playable:

Aglaea banner release countdown in Europe

Aglaea banner will be coming to Europe next. Players from that region will be able to summon her starting February 5, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC+1). They can use the timer below to track the Aglaea banner release.

Aglaea banner release countdown in America

American servers will be the last to see Aglaea’s banner in HSR 3.0. She will become available on February 5, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC-5). Here’s the countdown displaying the remaining time.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea banner characters and Light Cones

Aglaea banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The next phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 banner will feature Aglaea, alongside multiple rerun characters. Boothill, Silver Wolf, and Robin will return in their separate warps. The list below further details the characters players can summon from the second-half banners:

Aglaea (5-star) - Lightning, Remembrance Path

(5-star) - Lightning, Remembrance Path Boothill (5-star) - Physical, The Hunt Path

(5-star) - Physical, The Hunt Path Silver Wolf (5-star) - Quantum, Nihility Path

(5-star) - Quantum, Nihility Path Robin (5-star) - Physical, Harmony Path

(5-star) - Physical, Harmony Path Tingyun (4-star) - Lightning, Harmony Path

(4-star) - Lightning, Harmony Path Hanya (4-star) - Physical, Harmony Path

(4-star) - Physical, Harmony Path Sushang (4-star) - Physical, The Hunt Path

The 4-star units on the list will have boosted drop rates until the end of the patch. The following Light Cones will also be available throughout Aglaea’s banner phase in version 3.0:

Time Woven into Gold (5-star, Remembrance Path)

(5-star, Remembrance Path) Sailing Towards a Second Life (5-star, The Hunt Path)

(5-star, The Hunt Path) Flowing Nightglow (5-star, Harmony Path)

(5-star, Harmony Path) Incessant Rain (5-star, Nihility Path)

(5-star, Nihility Path) Geniuses’ Greetings (4-star, Remembrance Path)

(4-star, Remembrance Path) Subscribe for More! (4-star, The Hunt Path)

(4-star, The Hunt Path) Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-star, Harmony Path)

