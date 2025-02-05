Honkai Star Rail Aglaea teams guide: Best F2P and high-investment team comps

Knowing the best Aglaea teams in Honkai Star Rail will allow you to devastate your enemies in the various endgame challenges. The Weaver of Gold from the Eternal Land has finally graced us with her presence and she is set to usher in the Remembrance meta in the game. Aglaea currently does not have many usable team compositions in Honkai Star Rail, but that will change with the release of future patches.

This article will discuss a few characters and Aglaea team compositions in Honkai Star Rail that you can use.

Best Aglaea teams in Honkai Star Rail

Aglaea, Robin, Sunday, Huohuo

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Without any doubt, Sunday is Aglaea's best teammate. He can buff the summon's (Memosprite) damage and give the much-needed energy regen that the Weaver of Gold desperately needs. Both Sunday and his sibling, Robin, can buff damage and crit Damage and provide an action forward that makes them the ideal teammates for Aglaea.

Huohuo's ability to buff everyone's attack stats, provide energy to her teammates, and heal makes her the best choice for sustenance for this Aglaea team in Honkai Star Rail. The amount of energy regen this team will provide will allow you to keep up both Sunday and Aglaea's ultimates.

Aglaea, Remembrance Trailblazer, Sunday/ Robin, Huohuo

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Remembrance Trailblazer is a great choice of replacement, in case you lack either Sunday or Robin. If you have built your RMC correctly, they can provide massive damage buffs to Aglaea and her memosprite with their unique True Damage mechanic. They can also stand in as a secondary DPS in this team.

Either Sunday or Robin will provide their buffs of Crit Damage, damage and attack boosts, and action forward that will make both Aglaea and Remembrance MC dish out massive damage. Huohuo can also buff the team's attack and provide them with energy recharge and healing, making her the best healer in this Aglaea team in Honkai Star Rail as well.

Aglaea, Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher, Tingyun

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Free-to-play players will have a tough time building a team around Aglaea. But your best bet is to run Tingyun, Gallagher, and Remembrance Trailblazer alongside her. As explained earlier, RMC can significantly ramp up both Aglaea and her memosprite's damage by buffing them.

Tingyun is a great Harmony support and she can provide Energy and attack buffs to Aglaea. Gallagher is also the best 4-star healer in the game and he will be your go-to sustenance character if you are a free-to-play player.

