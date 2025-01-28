Honkai Star Rail Hysilens leak shows character model art

By Akash Paul
Modified Jan 28, 2025 21:38 GMT
Snipprt of Hysilens from the Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail Hysilens character model art leaks explored (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has been releasing powerful characters in Honkai Star Rail with every update, so players are always anticipating future entries. It appears Hysilens will be one of the playable units in the upcoming update since the latest leak shows her model art. The illustration was shared on Telegram by Seele Leaks, a renowned third-party source.

The character boasts a unique design, and her appearance is somewhat similar to Acheron. This article further delves into Hysilens's leaked character model art in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Hysilens character model art leaked

Honkai Star Rail’s Amphoreus characters have created quite a buzz in their community with their unique character design. Especially units like Castrorice, Agleaea, and Mydei have been anticipated by fans since they appeared in the version 3.0 story. HoYoverse has seemingly teased Hysilens and other entities from the planet via the Golden Epic Trailer titled Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes.

If that wasn’t enough, third-party sources like Seele Leak went a step further to share character model art, which was created based on her description. In the preview, she could be seen pairing a blue outfit with knee-high socks. Hysilens also has a white-colored hair ornament, which resembles a bow.

Aside from the character model art, several leaks online have claimed that Hysilens will likely be a physical DoT-based unit. It’s been a while since HoYoverse has released characters that specialize in inflicting damage over time. Even if they do, players might not use the units right away, as the Remembrance Path will see more representation.

Perhaps Hysilens will make Black Swan and Kafka viable for the endgame content, provided the leaks are true. For now, players will have to wait for the official drip marketing reveal to find out when she will become playable.

