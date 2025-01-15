Honkai Star Rail Variable Dice guide: How to use and reroll Relic stats

Variable Dice is a new item in Honkai Star Rail that allows you to reroll the sub-stats on your Relics and Planar Ornaments. It comes with the game's 3.0 version and can help you reduce the grind of farming Relics with the coveted Crit stats for your characters.

However, Variable Dice is limited in number, and rerolling one Relic/ Ornament will consume one of this item.

This article covers everything that you need to know about the Variable Dice and how you can use it to reroll stats on your Relics.

How to use Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail

The new gadget allows you to reroll Relic stats (Image via HoYoverse)

If you hold at least one Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail, you will be able to reroll any level 15 Relic. However, remember that the stats are randomized, so you might not get what you are looking for.

Trending

Also Read: HSR 3.0 Stellar Jade count and free pull calculation

When you are upgrading a new Relic or Ornament, you will be able to find a new option called Reroll. Upgrade your Relic to its max level of 15 first. Then, go to the Reroll tab if you are not satisfied with the stat distribution. If you are content with your new stat rolls, you can select to keep them or revert to the old ones.

You can also reroll older relics with this new gadget. Open your inventory and go to the Relics tab (third from the left). Here, select the one whose stats you want to redefine. The option to Reroll will appear at the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Also Read: HSR 3.0 events schedule

Keep in mind that every reroll will consume 1x Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail. Even if you revert back to the original stats, it will not refund the item as it has already been consumed.

How to obtain Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail

You can obtain Variable Dice from Nameless Honor, which is the battle pass of Honkai Star Rail, or by using your Self-Modeling Resin in the Omni Synthesizer. Crafting one piece of this item will cost you 3x Modeling Resin.

Keep in mind that Self-Modeling Resin is the item that allows you to customize your Relic’s main stats, not to be confused with the new Wishful Resin, which allows you to select two sub-stats of a Relic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.