How to complete the Contradiction quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Contradiction quest in Honkai Star Rail is a side mission located in the "Eternal Holy City" Okhema region of Amphoreus. Your journey across the Eternal Lands will be marked with many adventures, including some memorable side quests like this one. During this quest, you will meet two craftsmen who take great pride in their work. Additionally, completing the mission will reward you with in-game resources like Stellar Jades and Memory Crystal Shards.

With that said, this article will cover the Contradiction quest in Honkai Star Rail, including its location, how to complete it, and what rewards await you at the very end of the mission.

Walkthrough for the Contradiction quest in Honkai Star Rail

The quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the quest, head to the Marmoreal Market waypoint and turn right. Then, take a left past Chartonus's Workshop to find a shield merchant named Kelok giving a sales pitch for his products. Challenge him regarding the strength of his product — and to no one's surprise — it will break.

Trending

Another craftsman, Kilik, will come forward to showcase his lances, claiming they are the best around. You will give the idea about testing out their products against one another and will be tasked to find an arbitrator who can review the entire thing.

Turn around and you will find Chartonus, who will offer his help by becoming arbitrator for the whole affair. Continue the conversation and both of the craftsmen's products will end up breaking. They will challenge you to test their products, but no matter what, the shields and the spears will not be matched by your baseball bat's might.

Also Read: Honkai Star Rail 3.1 expected release window

This leads to the exposure of Kilik and Kelok's scam and concludes the Contradiction side quest. Similar to other missions in the Amphoreus Annals like Elsewhere in Honkai Star Rail, you will be rewarded with 10x Stellar Jades, 2x Memory Crystal Shards, and unlock an achievement called The Trailblazer's Paradox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.