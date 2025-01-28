Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Lucky Prize event: 500K Stellar Jades lucky draw participation guide

Honkai Star Rail has brought in an exclusive opportunity to win 500k Stellar Jades with the Cosmic Lucky Prize event. It went live after the version 3.0 update on January 27, 2025, and players worldwide can participate via the in-game interface. HoYoverse has set a few rules that participants should know to avoid wasting their chances at the lottery.

This guide covers everything about the ongoing Cosmic Lucky Prize event in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Lucky Prize event duration and phases explained

The Cosmic Lucky Prize event in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 is available from January 27 to February 26, 2025, i.e., until the end of the patch. However, there’s a prize draw period of seven days, and within this limited time, players can try to win 500k Stellar Jades. The event is divided into seven phases, each unlocking on subsequent days.

In the first three phases, two Trailblazers per phase will get the chance to become the Lucky Superstar, who will win the grand prize. Over the next three days, the officials will pick three winners from each phase.

Lastly, five players can win the 500K Stellar Jades by participating in the final phase. Hence, a total of 20 Trailblazers can win the grand reward across seven phases. The results will be revealed on the following day at 9 PM (UTC+8).

How to participate and win 500k Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Lucky Prize event

During the Cosmic Lucky Prize event, you can either choose to settle for a fixed reward or participate in the prize draw for 500k Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail. Bear in mind that you can choose one option in each phase. Failing to take any action during the draw period will entitle you to the fixed 100 Stellar Jade reward.

You can claim the reward or participate in the lotto via the in-game event interface. It is worth noting that even if you fail to become the Lucky Superstore, there’s a 10% chance to win the first prize containing 600 Stellar Jade. At the very least, you have a 90% chance to bag 50 Stellar Jade from the second prize.

