Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Among all Honkai Star Rail 3.1 leaks, one particular post on X — that came courtesy of nivskisl and was later reposted by @_hiragana_ — hinted at the upcoming update's Stellar Jade count. Apart from new content that releases throughout the update, players usually look forward to earning Stellar Jades, so they can save up enough and pull for their favorite 5-star character.

This leaked information gives Trailblazers a rough idea about how many Stellar Jades they can earn by the end of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 patch. This article breaks down and details the amount of Stellar Jades players might earn during version 3.1.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.1 leak suggests the amount of Stellar Jades and pulls players might earn throughout the patch

As per the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 leak from nivskisl — a reliable source — players now have a rough idea of how many Stellar Jades and pulls they might be able to acquire during the update. This gives players an estimate of how much they could save up to pull for their desired 5 stars. Since characters like Mydei and Tribbie will debut during the patch, players can use their Jades to add them to their collection.

As version 3.1 will likely follow the usual 42-day patch (six weeks) cycle, Trailblazers can expect to acquire around the same amount of jades from permanent sources/content. Here is a complete breakdown of how many Stellar Jades and pulls players might acquire in Honkai Star Rail 3.1:

Stellar Jades and pulls estimation from permanent sources

Daily Trainin g – 2,520x Stellar Jades

g – 2,520x Stellar Jades Monthly in-game store reset (March and April) – 10x Star Rail Pass and 10x Star Rail Special Pass

– 10x Star Rail Pass and 10x Star Rail Special Pass Honkai Star Rail 3.1 maintenance – 600x Stellar Jades

– 600x Stellar Jades Simulated Universe – 1,350x Stellar Jades and 6x Star Rail Pass

– 1,350x Stellar Jades and 6x Star Rail Pass Gift of Odyssey – 10x Star Rail Special Pass

– 10x Star Rail Special Pass Tidal Bounty World Shop – 150x Stellar Jades

– 150x Stellar Jades Brand-new Achievements – 355x Stellar Jades

– 355x Stellar Jades Adventure and other missions – around 400x Stellar Jades

– around 400x Stellar Jades 5-star Aptitude Showcase – 80x Stellar Jades

– 80x Stellar Jades Version 3.2 special program livestream – 300x Stellar Jades

– 300x Stellar Jades Redeem Codes – 100x Stellar Jades

– 100x Stellar Jades New Map – around 500x Stellar Jades

– around 500x Stellar Jades Nameless Glory (Battle Pass) – 5x Star Rail Pass

Stellar Jades and pulls estimation from limited-time events

The Awooo Firm – 1,000x Stellar Jades

– 1,000x Stellar Jades Holy City Appraisals – 500x Stellar Jades

– 500x Stellar Jades Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow – 2,400x Stellar Jades

– 2,400x Stellar Jades Divergent Universe: Protean Hero – 3,100x Stellar Jades and 4x Star Rail Pass

Taking all sources into account, players should be able to acquire a total of 13,355x Stellar Jades, 20x Star Rail Special Pass, and 25x Star Rail Pass.

If Trailblazers decide to purchase the Express Supply Pass, they can acquire an additional 3,780x Stellar Jades over the six weeks that this update is expected to last, taking the total to 17,135. On top of that, buying the Nameless Glory Battle Pass will net you an extra 680x Stellar Jades and 4x Star Rail Special Pass, which translates to 17,815x Stellar Jades and 24x Star Rail Special Pass.

