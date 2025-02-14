Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream showcased content from the much anticipated upcoming patch of the game. From new characters to stories and areas, HoYoverse revealed a plethora of upcoming content that the developers have been working hard on. The update will be released on February 26, 2025.

Let's take a look at everything revealed in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream Overview

New characters

Mydei and Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

The flamechasers, Mydei, and Tribbie will be joining the Honkai Star Rail playable characters roster with version 3.1. The crown prince of Kremnos will be an Imaginary Destruction character while Tribbie will be Quantum Harmony.

New Lightcones

The following new lightcones will be added to the game after version 3.1 goes live:

If Time Were a Flower - Harmony and obtained from Warp

Flame of Blood, Blaze my Path - Destruction and obtained from Warp

Memory's Curtain Never Falls - Remembrance and obtained from The Herta Shop

Banners and Phases

Warp Events (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream showcased the following characters as part of the limited-time warp banners.

Phase 1

5-stars: Tribbie, Yunli

4-stars: Lynx, Hook, Guinaifen

Phase 2

5-stars: Mydei, Huohuo

4-stars: Arlan, Xueyi, Natasha

Additionally, all of the 5-star characters will receive their respective Lightcones as part of the limited-time Warp events.

New story and regions

New story (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 3.1 will cover the second chapter of the story of Amphoreus. Titled Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne, the new trailblaze expedition will be permanently available after the upcoming update goes live.

The new areas, Grove of Epiphany and Janusopolis, will also be available, adding another area to Amphoreus's map in Honkai Star Rail.

Events

Event (Image via HoYoverse)

Divergent Universe will get an update related to Amphoreus. It will be called Protean Hero and completing the various objectives will reward you with items such as Resin, Stellar Jades, and so on. Each battle will alter between day and night, bringing different buffs.

The Awooo Firm is the new flagship event that will allow you to train chimeras to their full strength. This will reward you with Stellar Jades among other things. Besides these, the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream showcased the following events:

Holy City Appraisals

Gift of Odyssey

Planar Fissure

Realm of the Strange

New boss materials

Two new stagnant shadows, Shape of Gelydmoon and Shape of Sloggyre, will be added to the game. They will drop the following items that you can use to ascend characters.

Darkveil Moonlight

Harbinger of Strife

New Planar Ornaments

The following Planar Ornaments will be added with the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update:

Bone Collection's Serene Demesne

Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding

Quality of life updates

The Build target feature gets an update (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 3.1 will bring the following QoL updates that will significantly improve the game's pacing and provide players with a more comfortable experience:

You will now be able to directly craft Purple materials from Green ones.

When you set a character as a build target, the Interstellar Handbook will display all the required materials to fully upgrade them.

New characters and their required materials can also be targeted ahead of their release allowing you to pre-farm.

Certain aspects of puzzles during the story will be toned down to make the experience more comfortable. Additionally, new pathways are available that will reduce the backtracking.

Enemy count in the maps will be reduced significantly.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream redeem codes

As always, the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream highlighted three codes that you can exchange for various rewards:

7A324EYX6SHT : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits 4A2KLEHFPBGF : 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide DB22LWYXPSY3: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

These are limited and will expire soon so make sure to claim them as quickly as you can.

