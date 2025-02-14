Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes and expiry times

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes are worth redeeming as they reward Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources. They can be put towards summoning and building future characters. However, players must be quick to claim the goodies as there’s an expiration window of roughly 24 hours.

This article lists all the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes and provides a countdown to track their expiry time.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream redeem codes and expiry time countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes yield freebies you might want to grab before they expire. Here are the details:

Note: The codes herein will be updated upon discovery.

Code 1 : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits Code 2 : 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide Code 3: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

By redeeming the three livestream codes, you can accumulate a total of 300 Stellar Jades. Use them to summon either Tribbie or Mydei from the upcoming banners.

Bear in mind that the HSR 3.0 livestream codes will expire on February 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Be quick to redeem them to avoid missing out on the goodies. The countdown below will further help you to track the expiry time:

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes

You can use the official methods to redeem any active Honkai Star Rail code. Among the official website, in-game option, and HoYoLAB app, choose whichever is feasible. Here are the detailed steps:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem via the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Use a browser to access the official HSR code redemption webpage.

Log in to your account.

Pick a server if the page hasn’t detected one already.

Enter the code in the blank box.

Hit Redeem to activate.

to activate. Repeat the above steps for the remaining codes.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up HSR on any device.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to bring up the menu.

to bring up the menu. Click on the icon denoted with three dots next to the profile name.

Choose Redemption Code from the options.

from the options. Enter a livestream code on the pop-window.

Press confirm to redeem them.

Repeat the same steps for the other codes.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the HoYoLAB application.

Choose Star Rail from the list of games.

Scroll down to the HoYoGuides section.

Click on the Redeem button beside the codes.

