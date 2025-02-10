Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes release date and time

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule has officially been announced, and it is scheduled to premiere globally on February 14, 2025. Viewers can tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the Special Program, which will unveil the upcoming content. The host will also share three redemption codes containing 300x Stellar Jades.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes release details

HoYoverse will roll out the first redemption code shortly into the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream, which will commence on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The rest of the codes will be dispatched at certain intervals during the telecast. Do note that the timing of the Special Program may vary for viewers from different locations.

In that case, they can refer to the list below, which shows the HSR 3.1 livestream schedule for major regions:

America (February 14, 2025)

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 4:30 am

Europe (February 14, 2025)

Central European Time (CET): 12:30 pm

Asia (February 14, 2025)

China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm

The version 3.1 Special Program code is expected to expire on February 15, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes

You can redeem any Honkai Star Rail active code using either of the following methods:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem the codes on the official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Use a browser to access the HSR code redemption webpage.

Log in to your HoYoverse account.

Enter the code in the respective area.

Click on Redeem to finalize.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem the codes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the game on any device.

Hit Pause to access the menu.

Click on the icon denoted with three dots next to the account name.

Choose Redemption Code from the list of options.

from the list of options. Enter the code in the pop-up window.

Hit Confirm to avail of the rewards.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem the codes from the HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the HoYoLAB application.

Navigate to HSR’s HoYoGuides section.

section. Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.

button next to the codes. Enjoy your rewards!

