Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream, scheduling its premiere on February 14, 2025. The Special Program titled “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne” will unveil the exciting contents of the upcoming patch and provide new redemption codes containing free rewards. The telecast host will also showcase Mydei and Tribbie since they will feature in the next set of banners.
This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule for different regions and presents a countdown to track it.
Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule and countdown
The livestream event for the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will commence on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Those interested in catching up on the future content can watch the telecast from the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. It is worth noting that the timing may differ for viewers depending on their region.
To avoid any confusion, we have outlined the HSR 3.1 Special Program schedule across major time zones below:
America
- Pacific Standard Time (PST): February 14, 2025, at 3:30 am
- Mountain Standard Time (MST): February 14, 2025, at 4:30 am
- Central Standard Time (CST): February 14, 2025, at 5:30 am
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 14, 2025, at 6:30 am
Europe
- Western European Time (WET): February 14, 2025, at 11:30 am
- Central European Time (CET): February 14, 2025, at 12:30 pm
- Eastern European Time (EET): February 14, 2025, at 1:30 pm
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): February 14, 2025, at 5 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PST): February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm
Alternatively, readers can refer to the countdown below to track the time until the telecast:
The version 3.1 Special Program will also dispatch three special codes. Players can redeem them within the expiration window to earn some Stellar Jade and other free goodies.
Here are all the rewards obtainable from the HSR 3.1 livestream codes:
- 300x Stellar Jades
- 50,000 Credits
- 5x Traveler's Guide
- 4x Refined Aether
