Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 10, 2025 12:36 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream announcement preview
The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream, scheduling its premiere on February 14, 2025. The Special Program titled “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne” will unveil the exciting contents of the upcoming patch and provide new redemption codes containing free rewards. The telecast host will also showcase Mydei and Tribbie since they will feature in the next set of banners.

This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule for different regions and presents a countdown to track it.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule and countdown

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The livestream event for the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will commence on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Those interested in catching up on the future content can watch the telecast from the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. It is worth noting that the timing may differ for viewers depending on their region.

To avoid any confusion, we have outlined the HSR 3.1 Special Program schedule across major time zones below:

America

  • Pacific Standard Time (PST): February 14, 2025, at 3:30 am
  • Mountain Standard Time (MST): February 14, 2025, at 4:30 am
  • Central Standard Time (CST): February 14, 2025, at 5:30 am
  • Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 14, 2025, at 6:30 am

Europe

  • Western European Time (WET): February 14, 2025, at 11:30 am
  • Central European Time (CET): February 14, 2025, at 12:30 pm
  • Eastern European Time (EET): February 14, 2025, at 1:30 pm

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): February 14, 2025, at 5 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PST): February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.1 free Stellar Jade count and total pulls leaked

Alternatively, readers can refer to the countdown below to track the time until the telecast:

The version 3.1 Special Program will also dispatch three special codes. Players can redeem them within the expiration window to earn some Stellar Jade and other free goodies.

Here are all the rewards obtainable from the HSR 3.1 livestream codes:

  • 300x Stellar Jades
  • 50,000 Credits
  • 5x Traveler's Guide
  • 4x Refined Aether

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी