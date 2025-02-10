Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream, scheduling its premiere on February 14, 2025. The Special Program titled “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne” will unveil the exciting contents of the upcoming patch and provide new redemption codes containing free rewards. The telecast host will also showcase Mydei and Tribbie since they will feature in the next set of banners.

This article further discusses the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule for different regions and presents a countdown to track it.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream schedule and countdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

The livestream event for the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will commence on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Those interested in catching up on the future content can watch the telecast from the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. It is worth noting that the timing may differ for viewers depending on their region.

To avoid any confusion, we have outlined the HSR 3.1 Special Program schedule across major time zones below:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 14, 2025, at 3:30 am

: February 14, 2025, at 3:30 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 14, 2025, at 4:30 am

: February 14, 2025, at 4:30 am Central Standard Time (CST) : February 14, 2025, at 5:30 am

: February 14, 2025, at 5:30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 14, 2025, at 6:30 am

Europe

Western European Time (WET ): February 14, 2025, at 11:30 am

): February 14, 2025, at 11:30 am Central European Time (CET) : February 14, 2025, at 12:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET): February 14, 2025, at 1:30 pm

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST) : February 14, 2025, at 5 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.1 free Stellar Jade count and total pulls leaked

Alternatively, readers can refer to the countdown below to track the time until the telecast:

The version 3.1 Special Program will also dispatch three special codes. Players can redeem them within the expiration window to earn some Stellar Jade and other free goodies.

Here are all the rewards obtainable from the HSR 3.1 livestream codes:

300x Stellar Jades

50,000 Credits

5x Traveler's Guide

4x Refined Aether

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.