Best Light Cones for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Aglaea is a coveted 5-star unit from the Remembrance roster, which has limited characters. Many players want to summon and build her to clear content catered to her strengths. To do so, they will need a proper Light Cone that further complements her kit and boosts her damage potential, as she is dedicated to DPS.

This guide discusses some of the best LCs for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Best 5-star Light Cone for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

Time Woven Into Gold

Time Woven Into Gold (Image via HoYoverse)

Time Woven Into Gold is currently the only Honkai Star Rail 5-star Light Cone from the Remembrance Path. It serves as Aglaea’s signature weapon, offering 12 SPD to the wearer. The LC will generate a Brocade stack when the equipper and their memosprite launch an attack.

Trending

Since Aglaea will use her summon often, she can effortlessly trigger the effect, which will further increase her CRIT DMG by 9% up to six times. At maximum stack, each Brocade will boost her Basic ATK DMG by 9%.

Time Woven Into Gold is packed with powerful effects that will significantly improve Aglaea’s damage output.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

1) Sweat Now, Cry Less

Sweat Now, Cry Less (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has added a 4-star Remembrance Light Cone in the battle pass, and it boasts a powerful passive that Aglaea can benefit from. For starters, Sweat Now, Cry Less increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 12%, making their attacks more consistent. Additionally, the Remembrance character and their memosprite will deal 24% bonus damage when the latter is active on the battlefield.

Since Aglaea and her summon are tuned to be aggressive during combat, they will be able to make the most of the 4-star Light Cone’s passive.

2) Geniuses' Greetings

Geniuses' Greetings (Image via HoYoverse)

If you manage to pull the Geniuses' Greetings from the gacha system, consider using it to build Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail. This Remembrance LC will increase her ATK by 16% at base level. After using the Ultimate ability, her memosprite and she will deal increased Basic ATK DMG by 20%.

The effect will double as you Superimpose the Light Cone to the maximum level.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

Reminiscence

Reminiscence (Image via HoYoverse)

3-star Light Cones are recommended only if you don’t have the aforementioned options. The Reminiscence is the best Remembrance LC for Aglaea in this category since it generates a Commemoration stack for the wearer and their memosprite at the beginning of the summon’s turn. Each stack increases their DMG by 8% up to four times.

Follow Sportskeeda's HSR hub for more information and updates on the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.