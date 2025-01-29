Honkai Star Rail Time Woven Into Gold: Stats, effects, and materials guide

Time Woven Into Gold is the signature Light Cone for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail, who will debut as a playable unit on February 5, 2025. Players will also be able to summon the LC throughout her banner phase. While Time Woven Into Gold is by no means a must-summon, non-frugal players might still obtain it to strengthen their Aglaea build, especially when there are limited options.

In that case, they will also want to know about the stats and effects the LC offers, alongside its material requirements. This article discusses everything there is to know about the Time Woven Into Gold Light Cone in HSR.

Stats and effects of Time Woven Into Gold in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse has announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 banner characters and Light Cones ahead of time to help players plan their summons. As such, Aglaea has been confirmed to become playable in the second phase of the patch, and she will bring along the Time Woven Into Gold, her signature Light Cone. Here are the stats the LC will offer at maximum level:

HP : 1058

: 1058 ATK : 635

: 635 DEF: 396

The wearer will also be able to access the following passive from the Time Woven Into Gold LC in HSR at Superimpose Level 1:

"Establishment: Increases the wearer's base SPD by 12. After the wearer and the wearer's memosprite attacks, the wearer gains 1 stack of Brocade. Each stack of Brocade increases the wearer's and their memosprite's CRIT DMG by 9.0%, stacking up to 6 times.. When reaching maximum stacks, each Brocade stack additionally increases Basic ATK DMG dealt by 9.0%."

Honkai Star Rail Time Woven Into Gold ascension materials

Time Woven Into Gold ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Farm the following materials to ascend Time Woven Into Gold in HSR:

Fear-Stomped Flesh x20

Courage-Torn Chest x20

Glory-Aspersed Torso x14

Bija of Consciousness x4

Seedling of Manas x12

Flower of Alaya x15

385,000 Credit

To obtain the Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso, you must defeat the Furiae enemies. They are scattered throughout Amphoreus, so finding them wouldn't be difficult. Other sources of the ascension materials include Synthesizer, the Embers Exchange Store, and Assignments.

The different rarities of Bija of Consciousness are exclusively dropped from the Bud of Remembrance Crymson Calyx. The domain is located in "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos, Amphoreus.

