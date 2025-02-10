Honkai Star Rail 3.1 free Stellar Jade count and total pulls leaked

Earning every bit of free Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 is a worthwhile endeavor for those willing to summon the upcoming characters from Amphoreus. The patch itself will introduce Mydei and Tribbie to the playable roster. The total estimate was shared on Telegram by nivskisl, a credible leaker, giving players a rough idea about how many pulls they can gather throughout the next patch.

This article presents the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 free Stellar Jade count and total pulls, according to the leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 free Stellar Jade and pulls according to leaks

In the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update, players can earn free Stellar Jades via various events and regular content. Owing to the total count shared by nivskisl, frugal Trailblazers should be able to plan out their resources and summon the upcoming characters. Speaking of which, HoYoverse has confirmed via its drip marketing campaign that Mydei and Tribbie will be featured in patch 3.1.

The list below details the sources of free Stellar Jades and pulls, as per the leaks:

Free Stellar Jade from one-time and regular contents

Daily Training : 2,520x Stellar Jades

: 2,520x Stellar Jades Ember’s Exchange shop reset : 10x Star Rail Pass and 10x Star Rail Special Pass

: 10x Star Rail Pass and 10x Star Rail Special Pass Gift of Odyssey : 10x Star Rail Special Pass

: 10x Star Rail Special Pass Version 3.1 maintenance : 600x Stellar Jades

: 600x Stellar Jades Simulated Universe : 1,350x Stellar Jades and 6x Star Rail Pass

: 1,350x Stellar Jades and 6x Star Rail Pass Tidal Bounty World Shop : 150x Stellar Jades

: 150x Stellar Jades New Achievements in version 3.1 : 355x Stellar Jades

: 355x Stellar Jades Missions : ~400x Stellar Jades

: ~400x Stellar Jades Aptitude Showcase : 80x Stellar Jades

: 80x Stellar Jades Version 3.2 livestream codes : 300x Stellar Jades

: 300x Stellar Jades New Redeem Codes : 100x Stellar Jades

: 100x Stellar Jades New area exploration : ~500x Stellar Jades

: ~500x Stellar Jades Nameless Glory (Battle Pass): 5x Star Rail Pass

Free Stellar Jade from events

The Awooo Firm : 1,000x Stellar Jades

: 1,000x Stellar Jades Holy City Appraisals : 500x Stellar Jades

: 500x Stellar Jades Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow resets : 2,400x Stellar Jades

: 2,400x Stellar Jades Divergent Universe Protean Hero: 3,100x Stellar Jades and 4x Star Rail Pass

Based on the estimation, Trailblazers can earn around 13,355x free Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. The amount rounds up to 103 pulls, which should be sufficient to reach the pity for one of the upcoming character banners. F2P players can earn an additional 25 Star Rail Passes via different sources by the end of the next patch.

