5 reasons to get Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse has made Aglaea’s limited-time banner available to all Honkai Star Rail players. With the banner going live, one can acquire this 5-star Remembrance character using their saved-up Stellar Jades. Since Remembrance is a new Path, players may hesitate to pull her as they don’t know if the unit is viable.

To help clarify those doubts, this article lists five reasons why you should be pulling Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail.

Five reasons to pull Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

1) New and unique playstyle

Aglaea can summon a memosprite named Garmentmaker (Image via HoYoverse)

Aglaea’s playstyle will be quite new to Honkai Star Rail players as she follows the Remembrance Path. Since characters walking on this Path primarily excel in fighting by summoning a memosprite, it's interesting to use her.

While Aglaea treads on the Remembrance Path, she acts like most DPS characters whose abilities scale with CRIT stats. Since many players are not used to using a character and their summon/memosprite while fighting, it could take some time to get used to this Remembrance character’s abilities and playstyle.

2) Low chance of getting power crept

Firefly is still a viable Destruction character (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Aglaea, who has just debuted in Honkai Star Rail, walks on a brand-new Path, there is an abysmally low chance of her getting power crept. HoYoverse is expected to release more Remembrance characters in the future and as most players may know, new units are always overpowered.

Moreover, this memosprite playstyle is expected to be viable for a long time as Break Effect is meta-defining.

3) One-of-a-kind character design and animations

Aglaea's Enhanced Basic ATK animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Another reason to pull for Aglaea is because of her stunning character design and animations. She is ideal for Trailblazers who tend to roll for characters solely based on their looks.

Aside from Aglaea’s appearance, her animations are also worth appreciating. Meanwhile, her memosprite – Garmentmaker — also features a few animations while it attacks or acts on a battlefield.

4) Can fit into most CRIT-based Hypercarry teams

Aglaea can fit into various Hypercarry teams (Image via HoYoverse)

One reason why Trailblazers pull new characters is to use them in various activities. Due to how some of the units’ abilities are made, their playstyle and more importantly, the type of team compositions they can be placed in depends on it.

As for Aglaea, her abilities scale with CRIT stats, meaning she can be placed in most CRIT-based teams. Moreover, Garmentmaker allows her to be placed in Hypercarry teams. These compositions are easy to build, as you only need one DPS unit and three supports — preferably two buffers and one healer/sustainer.

5) Mesmerizing voice acting

Aglaea features a prominent lineup of voice actors. Those who have played the popular open-world HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact, might be familiar with this character’s Japanese VA, Aya Endo, as she voiced Yelan. Besides that, she is a popular seiyuu who is known for voicing characters in various anime series, such as Reine Masamune in Date A Live, and Maria Yoshida in Blue Exorcist.

If you are a fan of Aya Endo’s works and voice, consider pulling for Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail.

