Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction (Clichéd Sayings) teams guide

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update saw a Pure Fiction reset, which brought a fresh batch of enemies. This time the domain is called Clichéd Sayings, and players will want to participate in its stages to earn the exciting rewards. However, they must use proper setups on the highest floors to secure maximum points.

This article discusses some of the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction.

Best Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Pure Fiction (Clichéd Sayings) teams

Version 3.0 Pure Fiction buffs (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail’s Pure Fiction, you must assign a buff each time from the available options. Here are the effects available in the Clichéd Sayings version of the domain:

Universality : During Surging Grit, all allies' SPD increases by 40%. When all "Resound" is consumed in an attack, recover 1 Skill Point.

: During Surging Grit, all allies' SPD increases by 40%. When all "Resound" is consumed in an attack, recover 1 Skill Point. Radiance : During Surging Grit, after an enemy target is defeated by any unit, there is a 50% chance for all allies to gain 1 stack of "Resound."

: During Surging Grit, after an enemy target is defeated by any unit, there is a 50% chance for all allies to gain 1 stack of "Resound." Potential: When entering Surging Grit, activates the Ultimate of the first character on the team lineup and increases their DMG dealt by Ultimate during Surging Grit by 50%.

Based on the current enemy lineup, the following are your best options to defeat them:

Acheron + Jiaoqiu + Pela + Aventurine

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Acheron could be a force to be reckoned with when you pair her with the best support units. The composition should include Jiaoqiu and Pela, who are capable of making the enemies vulnerable while enabling the Path of Nihility buff of the DPS. Since multiple enemies are stacked together in each stage, Acheron can wipe them out with her Ultimate’s AoE damage.

Aventurine will further help the team sustain incoming damage with his powerful shields.

Aglaea + Remembrance Trailblazer + Sunday + Huohuo

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Aglaea is arguably the best DPS in the game as of version 3.0 for various reasons. She can nuke targets with her attacks, take turns frequently, and her ability deals AoE DMG, which makes her a perfect pick for Pure Fiction.

Make sure to use the Remembrance Trailblazer and Sunday to bolster Aglaea's combat potential with their assortment of buffs. Huohuo can ensure the team's safety by offering heals whenever necessary, while also boosting their ATK and energy regeneration.

The Herta + Herta + Remembrance Trailblazer + Lingsha

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta and her 4-star version can be paired together to quickly clear the stages in the ongoing Pure Fiction of Honkai Star Rail 3.0. Both characters excel at dealing AoE DMG thanks to their Erudition Path. You might want to use Remembrance Trailblazer to support the duo, as the MC can inflict true DMG on targets while increasing their CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG.

Bear in mind that you have to mark someone with Mem to apply the buff. Use Lingsha in the final spot to benefit from her healing ability and follow-up attacks.

