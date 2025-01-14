The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update is shaping up to be an ambitious patch as it introduces a brand new planet, narrative, and characters. HoYoverse has revealed all the offerings of the next patch via infographic and livestream, which helped them garner quite some attention in the community. Those who have missed the official announcements will likely want an overview of the update.

Hence, this article will present the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 patch notes.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 patch notes: New banner, events, features, and more

New banner characters and Light Cones

The Herta and Aglaea will debut in patch 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 banner will bring two new 5-star characters to the playable roster, namely The Herta and Aglaea. The patch will also bring multiple rerun units in each phase. Here are more details about the event Warps:

Trending

Phase 1

The Herta (5-star)- Ice, Erudition

(5-star)- Ice, Erudition Lingsha (5-star)- Fire, Abundance

(5-star)- Fire, Abundance Feixiao (5-star)- Wind, The Hunt

(5-star)- Wind, The Hunt Jade (5-star)- Quantum, Erudition

(5-star)- Quantum, Erudition Natasha (4-star)- Physical, Abundance

(4-star)- Physical, Abundance Moze (4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt

(4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt Asta (4-star)- Fire, Harmony

Phase 2

Aglaea (5-star)- Lightning, Remembrance

(5-star)- Lightning, Remembrance Boothill (5-star)- Physical, The Hunt

(5-star)- Physical, The Hunt Silver Wolf (5-star)- Quantum, Nihility

(5-star)- Quantum, Nihility Robin (5-star)- Physical, Harmony

(5-star)- Physical, Harmony Tingyun (4-star)- Lightning, Harmony

(4-star)- Lightning, Harmony Hanya (4-star)- Physical, Harmony

(4-star)- Physical, Harmony Sushang (4-star)- Physical, The Hunt

New Light Cones in version 3.0

Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta’s signature pick)

(The Herta’s signature pick) Time Woven Into Gold (Aglaea’s signature pick)

(Aglaea’s signature pick) Sweat Now, Cry Less (4-star, Remembrance)

Geniuses’ Greetings (4-star, Remembrance)

Victory In a Blink (4-star, Remembrance)

Events

Expand Tweet

Trailblazers can obtain a total of 20x Star Rail Special Passes via the Mem’s Gift and Gift of Odyssey. The other Honkai Star Rail 3.0 events are as follows:

Illia Travelogue

Hypogeum Enigma

Enscrolled Crepusculum

Planar Fissure

Garden of Plenty

Story quest and Amphoreus

Expand Tweet

In patch 3.0, players can initiate the “Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase” Trailblaze Mission. The quest will further the narrative and bring Astral Express to Amphoreus, the new explorable planet. The area will comprise the following maps at launch, with more to be added in the future.

“Eternal Holy City” Okhema

“Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos

“Bloodbathed Battlefront” Castrum Kremnos

Vortex of Genesis

“Abyss of Fate” Janusopolis

New enemies and relic sets

Expand Tweet

As Trailblazers explore Amphoreus, they will encounter new enemies and bosses like the “Savage and Mad God Incarnation of Strife” and “The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury”. Additionally, two new relic sets will be added to the game, which are as follows:

Hero of Triumphant Song

Poet of Mourning Collapse

Remembrance Path

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse will officially introduce Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail, alongside other characters from the same Path. This also calls for the addition of new Light Cones and a Bud of Remembrance Calyx. The domain will drop the Flower of Alaya Series trace materials.

Version 3.0 QoL features

Expand Tweet

Version 3.0 will bring the following quality-of-life changes into the game:

Flying Amphora will spawn in Amphoreus, and players can smash them to gain SPD boost.

Trailblaze Power capacity increased from 240 to 300. The Immersifier capacity will be 12 instead of 8.

Players will get early access to Trailblaze Mission, after completing the Silent Galaxy quest.

All stages of Calyx, Stagnant Shadow, and other challenges will be unlocked.

New Treasure Gadget will highlight the locations of chests in an area.

Quick upgrade material calculation and smart Relic recommendation function.

Version 3.0 will also introduce Wishful Resin and Variable Dice.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.