The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update is shaping up to be an ambitious patch as it introduces a brand new planet, narrative, and characters. HoYoverse has revealed all the offerings of the next patch via infographic and livestream, which helped them garner quite some attention in the community. Those who have missed the official announcements will likely want an overview of the update.
Hence, this article will present the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 patch notes.
Honkai Star Rail 3.0 patch notes: New banner, events, features, and more
New banner characters and Light Cones
The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 banner will bring two new 5-star characters to the playable roster, namely The Herta and Aglaea. The patch will also bring multiple rerun units in each phase. Here are more details about the event Warps:
Phase 1
- The Herta (5-star)- Ice, Erudition
- Lingsha (5-star)- Fire, Abundance
- Feixiao (5-star)- Wind, The Hunt
- Jade (5-star)- Quantum, Erudition
- Natasha (4-star)- Physical, Abundance
- Moze (4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt
- Asta (4-star)- Fire, Harmony
Phase 2
- Aglaea (5-star)- Lightning, Remembrance
- Boothill (5-star)- Physical, The Hunt
- Silver Wolf (5-star)- Quantum, Nihility
- Robin (5-star)- Physical, Harmony
- Tingyun (4-star)- Lightning, Harmony
- Hanya (4-star)- Physical, Harmony
- Sushang (4-star)- Physical, The Hunt
New Light Cones in version 3.0
- Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta’s signature pick)
- Time Woven Into Gold (Aglaea’s signature pick)
- Sweat Now, Cry Less (4-star, Remembrance)
- Geniuses’ Greetings (4-star, Remembrance)
- Victory In a Blink (4-star, Remembrance)
Events
Trailblazers can obtain a total of 20x Star Rail Special Passes via the Mem’s Gift and Gift of Odyssey. The other Honkai Star Rail 3.0 events are as follows:
- Illia Travelogue
- Hypogeum Enigma
- Enscrolled Crepusculum
- Planar Fissure
- Garden of Plenty
Story quest and Amphoreus
In patch 3.0, players can initiate the “Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase” Trailblaze Mission. The quest will further the narrative and bring Astral Express to Amphoreus, the new explorable planet. The area will comprise the following maps at launch, with more to be added in the future.
- “Eternal Holy City” Okhema
- “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos
- “Bloodbathed Battlefront” Castrum Kremnos
- Vortex of Genesis
- “Abyss of Fate” Janusopolis
New enemies and relic sets
As Trailblazers explore Amphoreus, they will encounter new enemies and bosses like the “Savage and Mad God Incarnation of Strife” and “The Giver, Master of Legions, Lance of Fury”. Additionally, two new relic sets will be added to the game, which are as follows:
- Hero of Triumphant Song
- Poet of Mourning Collapse
Remembrance Path
HoYoverse will officially introduce Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail, alongside other characters from the same Path. This also calls for the addition of new Light Cones and a Bud of Remembrance Calyx. The domain will drop the Flower of Alaya Series trace materials.
Version 3.0 QoL features
Version 3.0 will bring the following quality-of-life changes into the game:
- Flying Amphora will spawn in Amphoreus, and players can smash them to gain SPD boost.
- Trailblaze Power capacity increased from 240 to 300. The Immersifier capacity will be 12 instead of 8.
- Players will get early access to Trailblaze Mission, after completing the Silent Galaxy quest.
- All stages of Calyx, Stagnant Shadow, and other challenges will be unlocked.
- New Treasure Gadget will highlight the locations of chests in an area.
- Quick upgrade material calculation and smart Relic recommendation function.
- Version 3.0 will also introduce Wishful Resin and Variable Dice.
