Honkai Star Rail leak hints at new Dan Heng form and path

While players prepare for Aglaea’s release in Honkai Star Rail, a leak regarding Dan Heng recently surfaced online. This information comes courtesy of Tieba Uncle Hellgirl, a prominent and reliable third-party source. Several patches have been introduced since Dan Heng received his latest form – Imbibitor Lunae. Hence, if this rumor proves true, it will be exciting to see how HoYoverse will introduce Dan Heng’s leaked form to players.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail rumor regarding Dan Heng receiving a new form and Path.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change in the future. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.

Rumor suggests Dan Heng will receive a new form and Path in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, this rumor is from Tieba Uncle Hellgirl, a well-known third-party source, and was later reposted by @hxg_diluc on X. The post showcases Dan Heng supposedly being able to walk on the Preservation Path and wield the power of the Fire element. As per the X post, however, the credibility of the rumored information is not satisfactory; thereby, this leak might not be true.

But since there are not many Preservation characters in Honkai Star Rail, there is a chance of HoYoverse introducing a new character like this. If we have to speculate, the unit might become a meta-defining character upon release, as Harmony Trailblazer and Hunt March 7th were extremely good when they debuted.

Besides the new element and Path, there is not much information available regarding the unit. Since it will supposedly boast a 5-star rarity, there is a possibility Dan Heng’s new form will be featured in a limited-time banner (similar to his Imbibitor Lunae form) and players may have to spend Passes to obtain him.

