Honkai Star Rail Mydei Banner release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

Along with Tribbie’s banner information, HoYovese also revealed Mydei’s banner 4-stars and Light Cones in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 special program live broadcast. This Destruction unit is set to be released as a playable character in the forthcoming update’s second phase along with Huohuo’s rerun banner.

Since all phase two banners usually become available at dissimilar times in different regions, Trailblazers might be curious about Mydei’s release date in their respective server/region.

This article discusses Mydei’s banner release date in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. It also covers details of all associated characters and Light Cones that will be available.

When will Mydei be released in Honkai Star Rail?

Mydei’s will be released at different times in different regions. This means depending on what server you play on, you might get access to this Destruction unit’s banner earlier than others.

Asia

The Asian server is the first one to receive Mydei’s limited-time banner. It will go live on March 19, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8).

Europe

Mydei will become available on the European servers on March 19, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1).

America

The American servers will see Mydei debut after the other two servers. This Chrysos Heir will be released on March 19, 2015, at 12 pm (UTC-5).

All featured characters in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1

With Mydei’s limited-time banner, Huohuo’s rerun banner will be available for the entirety of phase two. In the 5-star character banners, three 4-stars will also be featured.

Mydei's Warp banner (Image via HoYoverse)

All characters Trailblazers can obtain while version 3.1’s second phase is active are as follows:

5-star: Mydei – Imaginary, Destruction

– Imaginary, Destruction 5-star: Huohuo – Wind, Abundance

– Wind, Abundance 4-star: Arlan – Lightning, Destruction

– Lightning, Destruction 4-star: Xueyi – Quantum, Destruction

– Quantum, Destruction 4-star: Natasha – Physical, Abundance

All featured Light Cones in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1

While Mydei is available, his 5-star signature Light Cone — Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path — will be featured in an LC banner. Huohuo’s signature LC will also be obtainable alongside Mydei’s weapon.

Version 3.1 Phase Two Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

All Light Cones players you can acquire using Passes/Stellar Jades during version 3.1’s second phase are listed in the following section:

5-star: Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path – Destruction

– Destruction 5-star: Night of Fright – Abundance

– Abundance 4-star: Perfect Timing – Abundance

– Abundance 4-star: A Secret Vow – Destruction

– Destruction 4-star: Memories of the Past – Harmony

