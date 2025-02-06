Honkai Star Rail to buff older characters to reduce power creeping

In the recent Honkai Star Rail version 3.0 Amphoreus developer radio, HoYoverse announced that they are working on making older characters viable for various end-game activities. This means characters who have become a victim of power creeping will now have another chance to prove their worth.

This article discusses information regarding older Honkai Star Rail characters receiving buffs in future patches.

Several old Honkai Star Rail characters will receive buffs in future updates

As mentioned in the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Amphoreus developer radio, HoYoverse is working on buffing the older characters of the game to make them viable in end-game activities again.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The developers said:

“We will be adding richer combat gameplay and challenge goals to the game. In addition, issues close to Trailblazers’ hearts, including difficulty deploying older characters on the battlefield and the strengthening of these older characters, are already on the schedule.”

While the developers haven’t revealed when these balance changes will be implemented into the title, we can expect them to be rolled out in upcoming patches.

With these buffs, players who have a lot of the old 5-star characters will finally be able to use them again. This also opens up numerous team combinations that players can carefully construct and use to complete activities such as Apocalyptic Shadow, MoC, and Pure Fiction.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

Which characters are expected to receive buffs to avoid power creeping?

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers didn’t address which character and their rarities will receive these buffs in the future, so we can expect multiple characters of different rarities to experience these changes. Several old 5-star units became victims of power creeping like Jingliu, Blade, Seele, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Jing Yuan, and more — the devs will likely start with these characters.

Most of these characters were exceptionally strong after their release but got power crept soon, forcing them out of the meta. HoYoverse might start by boosting the old 5-stars’ potency first then move onto 4-stars (if they decide to buff the latter rarity).

As for the 4-star units, there are a couple that can use a buff such as — Sushang, Hook, Natasha, Yukong, and more.

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.