Everything new in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream officially commenced on February 14, 2025, revealing a plethora of content from the upcoming patch. From highly anticipated 5-star units to Divergent Universe changes, the update is stacked with various gameplay elements.

This article discusses everything new coming to Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

What’s new in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update?

1) New characters

Tribbie and Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can summon Tribbie and Mydei in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update. These are new playable 5-star characters in the patch and will be featured in their separate banners.

Tribbie has been confirmed to be a follower of the Harmony Path and wield the Quantum element. Her kit consists of different buffs and damage-dealing abilities that scale on her HP. In contrast, Mydei will join the Imaginary roster, treading on the Destruction Path. He will take on the role of a DPS since his abilities are tailored to deal massive damage to targets.

2) New banner

Version 3.1 banner characters and Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 banners across two phases will feature the following characters:

Phase 1

Tribbie : 5-star (Quantum, Harmony)

: 5-star (Quantum, Harmony) Yunli : 5-star (Physical, Harmony)

: 5-star (Physical, Harmony) Guinaifen : 4-star (Fire, Nihility)

: 4-star (Fire, Nihility) Lynx : 4-star (Quantum, Abundance)

: 4-star (Quantum, Abundance) Hook: 4-star (Fire, Destruction)

Phase 2

Mydei : 5-star (Imaginary, Destruction Path)

: 5-star (Imaginary, Destruction Path) Huohuo : 5-star (Wind, Abundance Path)

: 5-star (Wind, Abundance Path) Natasha : 4-star (Physical, Abundance Path)

: 4-star (Physical, Abundance Path) Arlan : 4-star (Lightning, Destruction Path)

: 4-star (Lightning, Destruction Path) Xueyi: 4-star (Quantum, Destruction Path)

3) New Light Cones

Version 3.1 will bring three new 5-star Light Cones, including the signature options of Mydei and Tribbie. Here are the details:

If Time Were a Flower : Tribbie’s signature LC obtainable from event Warp

: Tribbie’s signature LC obtainable from event Warp Flame of Blood, Blaze my Path : Mydei’s signature LC obtainable from event Warp

: Mydei’s signature LC obtainable from event Warp Memory's Curtain Never Falls: Remembrance LC obtainable from The Herta Shop

4) New story and maps

Trailblaze Mission preview from version 3.1 livestream, (Image via HoYoverse)

The story in Amphoreus is far from over. In “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne,” players will continue to reclaim the next set of core flames, battling titans in the process. Phainon will also go through the Titan in his corrupted state.

The Trailblaze Mission will further make the Grove of Epiphany and Janusopolis maps accessible in Amphoreus.

5) New boss materials and Planar Ornaments

Boss materials and Planar Ornaments (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream teased two new boss materials for the upcoming patch. They will be available via the Shape of Gelydmoon and Shape of Sloggyre Stagnant Shadow domains. Their drops are as follows:

Darkveil Moonlight

Harbinger of Strife

Additionally, version 3.1 will introduce the following Planar Ornaments to the Simulated Universe:

Bone Collection's Serene Demesne

Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding

6) Fresh batch of events

The Awooo Firm will be the flagship event (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside the new Divergent Universe: Protean Hero gamemode, the next update will introduce the following events:

The Awooo Firm

Holy City Appraisals

Gift of Odyssey

Realm of the Strange

Planar Fissure

The Awooo Firm will be the flagship event where players will be tasked with training chimeras. Doing so will reward Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

7) Quality-of-life features

Listed below are the quality-of-life updates coming to Honkai Star Rail 3.1:

A feature that will allow you to craft 4-star materials from 2-star counterparts.

The Build Guide update will show the assigned character's required materials with a quick access button to their corresponding domains.

You will be able to farm Tears of Souls by defeating enemies in the Divergent Universe and Simulated Universe.

The difficulty of puzzles and enemy spawns will be toned down on the map to offer a comfortable experience during exploration and missions.

