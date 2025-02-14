Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update banners order and schedule

Alongside the upcoming content and features, HoYoverse revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 banner schedule during the special program livestream. Two new 5-star characters — Mydei and Tribbie — and their 5-star Light Cones will debut in the upcoming patch. Besides that, several old limited-time units will be featured in the Warp banners.

We discuss the banner order and schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update.

All characters and Light Cones Trailblazers can obtain in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1

Characters

Tribbie's character banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Just like most patches, the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1 will feature the limited-time 5-star character – Tribbie’s character banner. Along with the new Harmony unit, Yunli’s rerun banner will go live.

Besides 5-star units, a total of three 4-stars will be featured in all character banners with a significant boost in drop rate. So, players will have a higher chance of getting these units to drop than other existing 4-stars.

All characters who will be featured during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 are listed in the following section:

Tribbie – 5-star (Quantum, Harmony)

– 5-star (Quantum, Harmony) Yunli – 5-star (Physical, Harmony)

– 5-star (Physical, Harmony) Guinaifen – 4-star (Fire, Nihility)

– 4-star (Fire, Nihility) Lynx – 4-star (Quantum, Abundance)

– 4-star (Quantum, Abundance) Hook – 4-star (Fire, Destruction)

Light Cones

First phase rerun Light Cone and featured 4-star LCs (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the characters, several signature Light Cone banners will be available during the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1. All the LCs Trailblazers can get from the version 3.1 first phase Warp banners are as follows:

If Time Were a Flower (Harmony) – 5-star

(Harmony) – 5-star Dance at Sunset (Destruction) – 5-star

(Destruction) – 5-star Trend of the Universal Market (Preservation) – 4-star

(Preservation) – 4-star Planetary Rendezvous (Harmony)– 4-star

(Harmony)– 4-star Post-Op Conversation (Abundance) – 4-star

All characters and Light Cones Trailblazers can obtain in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1

Characters

Mydei's character banner (Image via HoYoverse)

When Phase Two of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 starts, Mydei’s limited-time banner will debut. Like the first phase, Huohuo’s rerun banner will run alongside Mydei.

You will be able to pull for the following characters during the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1:

Mydei – 5-star (Imaginary, Destruction)

– 5-star (Imaginary, Destruction) Huohuo – 5-star (Wind, Abundance)

– 5-star (Wind, Abundance) Natasha – 4-star (Physical, Abundance)

– 4-star (Physical, Abundance) Arlan – 4-star (Lightning, Destruction)

– 4-star (Lightning, Destruction) Xueyi – 4-star (Quantum, Destruction)

Light Cones

Huohuo's Light Cone can be acquire during the second phase of version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is tailormade for Mydei as it is his signature weapon. The item will be featured in its respective banner during the second phase of the forthcoming update. Besides that, three 4-star Light Cones will be added to the banner with a boosted drop chance.

All LCs players can get from the second phase Warp banners are

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Destruction) – 5-star

Night of Fright (Abundance) – 5-star

Memories of the Past (Harmony) – 4-star

Perfect Timing (Abundance) – 4-star

A Secret Vow (Destruction) – 4-star

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail updates.

