Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update banners order and schedule

Alongside the upcoming content and features, HoYoverse revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 banner schedule during the special program livestream. Two new 5-star characters — Mydei and Tribbie — and their 5-star Light Cones will debut in the upcoming patch. Besides that, several old limited-time units will be featured in the Warp banners.
We discuss the banner order and schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update.
All characters and Light Cones Trailblazers can obtain in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1
Characters
Just like most patches, the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1 will feature the limited-time 5-star character – Tribbie’s character banner. Along with the new Harmony unit, Yunli’s rerun banner will go live.
Besides 5-star units, a total of three 4-stars will be featured in all character banners with a significant boost in drop rate. So, players will have a higher chance of getting these units to drop than other existing 4-stars.
All characters who will be featured during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 are listed in the following section:
- Tribbie – 5-star (Quantum, Harmony)
- Yunli – 5-star (Physical, Harmony)
- Guinaifen – 4-star (Fire, Nihility)
- Lynx – 4-star (Quantum, Abundance)
- Hook – 4-star (Fire, Destruction)
Light Cones
Following the characters, several signature Light Cone banners will be available during the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1. All the LCs Trailblazers can get from the version 3.1 first phase Warp banners are as follows:
- If Time Were a Flower (Harmony) – 5-star
- Dance at Sunset (Destruction) – 5-star
- Trend of the Universal Market (Preservation) – 4-star
- Planetary Rendezvous (Harmony)– 4-star
- Post-Op Conversation (Abundance) – 4-star
All characters and Light Cones Trailblazers can obtain in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1
Characters
When Phase Two of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 starts, Mydei’s limited-time banner will debut. Like the first phase, Huohuo’s rerun banner will run alongside Mydei.
You will be able to pull for the following characters during the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1:
- Mydei – 5-star (Imaginary, Destruction)
- Huohuo – 5-star (Wind, Abundance)
- Natasha – 4-star (Physical, Abundance)
- Arlan – 4-star (Lightning, Destruction)
- Xueyi – 4-star (Quantum, Destruction)
Light Cones
Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is tailormade for Mydei as it is his signature weapon. The item will be featured in its respective banner during the second phase of the forthcoming update. Besides that, three 4-star Light Cones will be added to the banner with a boosted drop chance.
All LCs players can get from the second phase Warp banners are
- Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Destruction) – 5-star
- Night of Fright (Abundance) – 5-star
- Memories of the Past (Harmony) – 4-star
- Perfect Timing (Abundance) – 4-star
- A Secret Vow (Destruction) – 4-star
