Honkai Star Rail Tribbie Banner release date, 4-stars, and Light Cones

Tribbie’s limited-time banner details have been unveiled in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 special program livestream. She will be featured in the first phase of the update alongside her signature LC and several 4-star characters and Light Cones. Moreover, Yunli’s rerun banner will become available alongside Tribbie’s during this half of the patch.

This article details Tribbie’s banner release date in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 and lists all characters and Light Cones that will be featured with her banner.

Tribbie banner release date in Honkai Star Rail

Tribbie’s limited-time banner will become available along with version 3.1 of this gacha title at 11 am CST on February 26, 2025. When the maintenance for the update ends and the game servers go live, Trailblazers can log into the gacha title and start pulling for the new Harmony character.

The following section details a timetable featuring Tribbie’s release date across various regions:

Time zone Date and Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 25, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 25, 2025, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) February 25, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 25, 2025, at 10 pm Western European Time (WET) February 26, 2025, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) February 26, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET) February 26, 2025, at 5 am India Standard Time (IST) February 26, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) February 26, 2025, at 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) February 26, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) February 26, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST) February 26, 2025, at 12 pm

All featured characters in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1

All version 3.1 Phase One characters (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, players will receive Yunli’s rerun banner in the first half of version 3.1. The banner will run alongside Tribbie and both will expire together right before the second phase starts.

Here are all the featured characters Trailblazers can see in the Warp banners during the first phase of version 3.1:

Tribbie : 5-star – Quantum, Harmony

: 5-star – Quantum, Harmony Yunli : 5-star – Physical, Destruction

: 5-star – Physical, Destruction Lynx : 4-star – Quantum, Abundance

: 4-star – Quantum, Abundance Hook : 4-star – Fire, Destruction

: 4-star – Fire, Destruction Guinaifen: 4-star – Fire, Nihility

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 livestream codes and expiry times

All featured Light Cones in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1

All version 3.1 Phase One Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most patches, the 5-star characters’ signature Light Cones will be featured in a Warp banner. In these banners, three 4-star LCs that have an extra drop rate than others from the identical rarity get promoted. This means players will likely receive one of the three featured gear in every 10 pulls. Since every Light Cone banner features the same three 4-stars, Trailblazers will obtain identical gear even if they switch between two LC banners.

During version 3.1, players can obtain all of the following Light Cones from Warp banners:

5-star – If Time Were a Flower (Tribbie’s signature Light Cone) : Harmony

: Harmony 5-star – Dance at Sunset (Yunli signature Light Cone) : Destruction

: Destruction 4-star – Planetary Rendezvous : Harmony

: Harmony 4-star – Post-Op Conversation : Abundance

: Abundance 4-star – Trend of the Universal Market: Preservation

