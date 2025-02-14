Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update release date, time, and countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update is set to launch globally on February 26, 2025, and will bring in two new 5-star units and a plethora of playable content. More importantly, the patch will further the narrative of Amphoreus, the fifth explorable world in the game. Players would want to track the arrival of version 3.0 to delve into its offerings.

Hence, this article will discuss the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update release schedule for different regions and present a universal countdown to track it.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update release schedule and countdown

Following the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream, HoYoverse has confirmed the global launch date. To be exact, the patch will be released on February 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The date and time may vary depending on the player's location.

In that case, they can refer to the list below showing the HSR 3.1 release schedule across different regions.

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 25, 2025, at 7 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 25, 2025, at 8 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : February 25, 2025, at 9 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 25, 2025, at 10 pm

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : February 26, 2025, at 3 am

: February 26, 2025, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) : February 26, 2025, at 4 am

: February 26, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): February 26, 2025, at 5 am

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : February 26, 2025, at 8:30 am

: February 26, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : February 26, 2025, at 11 am

: February 26, 2025, at 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : February 26, 2025, at 11 am

: February 26, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 26, 2025, at 12 pm

: February 26, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): February 26, 2025, at 12 pm

Readers can also use the countdown below to track the HSR 3.1 update:

Also read: All active HSR redeem codes

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 banner characters

Mydei and Tribbie are heading to version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The version 3.1 update will introduce Tribbie and Mydei to the playable roster as 5-star units. The former hails from the Harmony Path, wielding the Quantum element, so she is destined to take on the support role. In contrast, Mydei will be a DPS treading on the Destruction Path and will use the Imaginary element to deal damage to enemies.

Here are all the characters players can summon in HSR 3.1:

Phase 1

Tribbie (5-star: Quantum, Harmony Path)

(5-star: Quantum, Harmony Path) Yunli (5-star: Physical, Destruction Path)

(5-star: Physical, Destruction Path) Lynx (4-star: Quantum, Abundance path

(4-star: Quantum, Abundance path Hook (4-star: Fire, Destruction Path)

(4-star: Fire, Destruction Path) Guinaifen (4-star: Fire, Nihility Path)

Phase 2

Mydei (5-star: Imaginary, Destruction Path)

(5-star: Imaginary, Destruction Path) Huohuo (5-star: Wind, Abundance Path)

(5-star: Wind, Abundance Path) Arlan (4-star: Lightning, Destruction Path)

(4-star: Lightning, Destruction Path) Xueyi (4-star: Quantum, Destruction Path)

(4-star: Quantum, Destruction Path) Natasha (4-star: Physical, Abundance Path)

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

