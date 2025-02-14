When could Mydei go live in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail’s Mydei is one of the highly anticipated characters to become playable in the HoYoverse title. He has previously appeared in the main quest of Amphoreus and has been confirmed to debut in the second phase of version 3.1, which is expected to go live around March 19, 2025. Mydei will join the Imaginary roster, treading on the Destruction Path to become a primary damage dealer.

Ad

For those interested in summoning this upcoming DPS, this article presents his expected banner release window in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article offers a speculated release date for the characters based on the previous patch cycle. HoYoverse will officially announce the date and time later on.

When might Mydei’s banner release in Honkai Star Rail?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream confirmed that Mydei will be released in the second phase of the patch, which kicks off on March 19, 2025. Unfortunately, the Warps in the later half do not have a universal launch time to track. Instead, HoYoverse will make the banner available at different times for Asia, Europe, and America.

Here’s when Mydei is expected to be released in different regions if officials follow the three-week banner cycle:

Ad

Asia : March 19, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC+8)

: March 19, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC+8) Europe : March 19, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC-1)

: March 19, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC-1) America: March 19, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC-5)

Asia is expected to be the first to receive the banner. Europe will likely follow next, before Mydei arrives in servers in America.

Honkai Star Rail Mydei banner details

Mydei banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of the HSR 3.1 update will bring Mydei to the playable roster as a 5-star agent from the Destruction Path who wields the Imaginary element. His banner will likely be available for 21 days and will be accompanied by Huohuo in a separate rerun Warp. Throughout the duration, their Light Cones will also be available for those planning to get them.

Ad

Here are the characters players can summon in the second phase of HSR 3.1:

Mydei : 5-star (Imaginary, Destruction Path)

: 5-star (Imaginary, Destruction Path) Huohuo : 5-star (Wind, Abundance Path)

: 5-star (Wind, Abundance Path) Natasha : 4-star (Physical, Abundance Path)

: 4-star (Physical, Abundance Path) Arlan : 4-star (Lightning, Destruction Path)

: 4-star (Lightning, Destruction Path) Xueyi: 4-star (Quantum, Destruction Path)

When it comes to Light Cones, the following are the options players will be able to summon in the second half of version 3.1:

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path: 5-star (Destruction Path)

5-star (Destruction Path) Night of Fright: 5-star (Abundance Path)

5-star (Abundance Path) Memories of the Past: 4-star (Harmony Path)

4-star (Harmony Path) Perfect Timing: 4-star (Abundance Path)

4-star (Abundance Path) A Secret Vow: 4-star (Destruction Path)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.