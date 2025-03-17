Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction (Self-Fulfilling Prophecy) teams guide

When patches are released, the end-game activities are refreshed. The same applies to the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update. Recently, an end-game activity called Pure Fiction was reset, forcing players to complete the stages again and acquire rewards depending on their results. Since the activity features a set of new challenges, Trailblazers may wonder which are the best teams to complete it.

This article details the stage buffs and discusses the best team compositions you should build to complete the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction stage titled Self-Fulfilling Prophecy.

Best team compositions for Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction

All Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Before starting the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction stage, choose any of the following buffs:

Evince : When allies use their Skill or Follow-Up Attack to hit the enemies with “Shatter” during Surging Grit, the adversaries immediately take Shatter damage.

: When allies use their Skill or Follow-Up Attack to hit the enemies with “Shatter” during Surging Grit, the adversaries immediately take Shatter damage. Gnosis : All enemies take 30% extra Break damage while Surging Grit is active. Whenever the adversaries with “Shatter” get eliminated, their adjacent enemies receive 10 Toughness damage regardless of their Weakness Type.

: All enemies take 30% extra Break damage while Surging Grit is active. Whenever the adversaries with “Shatter” get eliminated, their adjacent enemies receive 10 Toughness damage regardless of their Weakness Type. Sanity: When an ally uses their Skill while Surging Grit is active, they consume 20% of their current HP. After using the aforementioned ability, 20% of their max HP gets restored.

Judging by the enemy lineup of Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction, here are a few teams that will help you complete the activity:

The Herta, Herta, Tribbie, and Lingsha

The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta Dual DPS team is exceptionally effective in version 3.1 Pure Fiction. Since some enemies are weak to the Ice Element, both The Herta and Herta have a superior advantage on the battlefield. While the two DPS’ are fighting, Tribbie’s job is to make sure the damage dealers are doing extra damage with every hit.

Meanwhile, Lingsha will make sure the DPS units have a healthy amount of HP. Since both Tribbie and Lingsha can unleash follow-up attacks, you can use the “Evince” buff. Moreover, if you want to play without any sustainers, swap Lingsha with RMC and select the “Sanity” buff instead.

Rappa, Fugue, Ruan Mei, and Gallagher

Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Besides The Herta team, Rappa’s Super Break composition can also be effective, as some adversaries are weak to the Imaginary element. While all of the characters have good synergy with each other, Gallagher can easily be replaced with Lingsha (If you have the 5-star).

Since Rappa is the DPS unit of the team, she will be busy fighting. Meanwhile, both Fugue and Ruan Mei assist her by unlocking her full potential. This allows her to deal additional damage when engaged in a fight. Gallagher should prioritize healing the DPS characters to make sure they survive till the end.

As for the stage buff, pick “Gnosis,” as it is perfect for Break Effect teams.

Aglaea, Huohuo, Sunday, and Remembrance Trailblazer

Aglaea and Garmentmaker (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Aglaea’s Hypercarry team is exceptionally useful in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction. While engaged in a fight, Aglaea and her memosprite, Garmentmaker, team up and deal an absurd amount of damage to adjacent enemies.

Sunday can buff this Lightning DPS unit and her summon while Remembrance Trailblazer helps the former out by boosting Aglaea’s abilities’ potency.

Huohuo will stay back and heal her allies whenever they get hit. Moreover, she can help Aglaea by replenishing some of her Ultimate Energy. Since you will be triggering skills often, you should use the “Evince” buff.

If you don’t have Aglaea, you can use the usual Acheron Hypercarry team featuring Acheron, Pela, Jiaoqiu/SilverWolf, and Aventurine, with the aforementioned buff.

