Honkai Star Rail The Herta teams guide: Best F2P and high-investment team comps

Having the best The Herta teams in Honkai Star Rail will allow you to easily tackle endgame challenges like Simulated Universe and Pure Fiction. Madam Herta has finally made her appearance in the game, letting go of her puppet form and taking the field herself. The Emanator of Erudition in Honkai Star Rail is an Ice character with some unique gimmicks that make her extremely powerful.

This article will cover the best The Herta teams in Honkai Star Rail, including both free-to-play and premium squad setups.

Best The Herta teams in Honkai Star Rail

1) The Herta, Jade, Robin, Aventurine

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta's gameplay gimmicks requires her to be paired with another Erudition character. The more frequently her teammates can attack targets, the more stacks she can gain to perform her enhanced skill. This gimmick is extremely similar to Jade, and both form a great pairing as they can keep triggering each other's follow-ups/enhanced attacks.

Put Robin in the team, as she can buff damage and Crit Damage, making her an invaluable addition. Aventurine also has a follow-up attack on his kit, allowing him to stack Interpretation, and he can also sustain the team with his shields. This easily makes them one of the best The Herta teams in Honkai Star Rail.

2) The Herta, Himeko, Robin, Aventurine

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Given The Herta loves having an Erudition teammate, and if you lack Jade, you can run Himeko instead. The navigator of the Astral Express forms a great synergy with The Herta, especially if the enemies are weak to both Fire and Ice. Madam Herta can break enemies with Ice weakness, which allows Himeko to trigger her follow-up attack, which in turn stacks Interpretation on enemies.

Similar to the last team setup, Robin will be the buffer for this squad setup. Aventurine will allow you to block incoming attacks with his shields and even stack Interpretation with his follow-ups.

3) Argenti, The Herta, Robin, Aventurine

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti is another great pairing as a second DPS alongside The Herta. The Knight of Beauty can frequently attack enemies given how he can trigger his Ultimate often without needing full energy, allowing you to stack Interpretation, which buffs The Herta. This will allow you to quickly kill enemies.

Robin can buff the entire team's damage, Crit Damage, and if needed, even grant them action forward. As was the case with the previous The Herta teams in Honkai Star Rail, Aventurine will come on top as the shielder for the entire team and can even deal damage to enemies.

4) Serval, Asta, Gallagher, The Herta

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are a free-to-play player and are looking for some free characters you can use alongside The Herta in Honkai Star Rail, you can try a team consisting of Serval, Asta, and Gallagher. Serval is an Erudition character who can hit multiple targets at once, making it easy for The Herta to gain her stacks.

Asta is a great Harmony character who can buff your damage and speed while also being able to target multiple targets on her own.

5) Herta (4-star), The Herta, Gallagher, Asta

Team 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

This free-to-play team setup in Honkai Star Rail revolves around you using both the Hertas in the same team. Given the 4-star puppet version can trigger her follow-up attacks often, this allows the 5-star The Herta to gain Interpretation Stacks.

Asta can buff the team's damage and provide speed boost, alongside her skill hitting multiple targets at once. Gallagher is the best choice for the healer in this The Herta team in Honkai Star Rail as he can debuff enemies, deal damage, and heal the team.

