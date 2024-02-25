Emanators in Honkai Star Rail are powerful individuals who are recognized and blessed by the Aeons (mysterious, god-like beings). Throughout the course of the story, the Trailblazer and Astral Express crew have crossed paths with or heard of several of these individuals. Even the recent Trailblaze quest in Penacony featured one of them.

Honkai Star Rail's lore is enormous, and much about the universe is still unknown. That said, let's travel the galaxy to learn more about who the Emanators are in Honkai Star Rail.

All Emanators in Honkai Star Rail and their paths

Emanators are powerful individuals in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Emanators are powerful individuals in Honkai Star Rail. They are bestowed with power from their respective Aeons and work to fulfill the duties assigned to them by these god-like beings.

Here is a list of all known Emanators in Honkai Star Rail or the factions that they belong to.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Destruction

Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction (Image via HoYoverse)

Antimatter Legion

Lord Ravager is the title bestowed upon the Emanators of Destruction in Honkai Star Rail. They are mainly serving as the antagonists of the story for now:

Calenova: According to the list of Archenemies, Calenova is the front-line general for Nanook. Her troops had come into conflict with the Xianzhou fleets before, but the war ended in a draw, resulting in a temporary alliance in the year 5700.

Irontomb : Irontomb is an Emanator of Destruction whose motto is to attack technologically advanced races throughout the universe. Baranza Forge, an industrial planet in Honkai Star Rail, and completely neutralized it.

: Irontomb is an Emanator of Destruction whose motto is to attack technologically advanced races throughout the universe. Baranza Forge, an industrial planet in Honkai Star Rail, and completely neutralized it. Sun Devourer: Sun Devourer led the Anti-Matter legion on an attack against some of the stars of the Yvanna system. It is the survivors of this attack that dubbed him Sun Devourer.

Phantylia: Out of all the Destruction Emanators in Honkai Star Rail, only Lord Ravager Phantylia has made an appearance in the story. She served as the final boss of the Xianzhou Luofu Trailblaze mission and is a weekly Echo of War.

Zephiro: According to the Archenemies list, Zephyro is a Lord Ravager who is obsessed with Destruction. He loves the beauty of things just before they are destroyed and is considered a one-man army. He is an Emanator in Honkai Star Rail following Nanook.

Zulo: There is no available information about this Emanator in Honkai Star Rail as of now.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Erudition

Nous, the Aeon of Eruditionm (Image via HoYoverse)

Genius Society

Genius Society is one of the major factions in Honkai Star Rail. There are 84 members, some of whom we have already met throughout the story, namely Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Herta, among a few others.

Herta: Although Herta has yet to personally appear in the story, Trailblazers have interacted with her via her puppets. She is also playable in her puppet form and is the mind behind the Simulated Universe.

Zandar One Kuwabara: Zandar is an Emanator in Honkai Star Rail following the Aeon, Nous, and also most likely created it. He was known for his Cosmos Tree Theory and has been mentioned by Herta during the story.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Preservation

The IPC faction from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

IPC (Interstellar Peace Corporation)

The IPC has been featured heavily throughout Honkai Star Rail and is one of the major corporations. While some of its members have been mentioned, only Topaz has become playable. She will soon be joined by Aventurine in the future version of 2.1.

Diamond: Diamond is the head of Strategic Development Department of the IPC and the leader of the Ten Stonehearts. Topaz and Aventurine are his co-workers and subordinates. He is also the one who sent Aventurine to Penacony.

Taravan Keane: Taravan is the leader of the Material Logistics Department of the IPC. He is an unsympathetic and uncompromising man, willing to prioritize market dynamics over fairness or affordability for others throughout the Universe.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Abundance

Yaoshi, the Aeon of Abundance (Image via HoYoverse)

Denizens of Abundance

The Denizens of Abundance consists of several species that have been bestowed long lives by the Aeon Yaoshi. They slowly turn mad as the years pass, becoming beasts in the process. Only two Emanators of Abundance are known as of now.

Shuhu: Shuhu is the leader of the Denizens of Abundance. They have come in conflict several times with the Xianzhou Luofu and are revered as an exalted figure by the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus cult.

Wingperor: No information is available about this Emanator of Abundance.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Elation

Aha, the Aeon of Elation (Image via HoYoverse)

Not much information is currently available about the Emanators of this path in Honkai Star Rail except for one name. It is possible that there are more Emanators of the Aeon Aha lurking in the cosmos.

Noblesse Worm: No information is available currently.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Enigmata

Information about Enigmata and History Fictionologists is unknown (Image via HoYoverse)

History Fictionologists

The Emanators of the Aeon Mythus. They are responsible for altering, erasing, and destroying history throughout the cosmos. None of the Emanators' names have been revealed yet, but they might play a major role in the future of the game.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Equilibrium

HooH, The Aeon of Equilibrium (Image via HoYoverse)

The Arbitrators

The Arbitrators work for the Aeon HooH and are responsible for eliminating extremes to attain Perfect Balance. They are obsessed with attaining something called a Zero-sum universe. Neither their names nor numbers are known yet.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Propagation

Tayzzayronth, the Aeon of Propagation (Image via HoYoverse)

The Swarm

We first learn about the Swarm during the Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster event. They are remains of the dead Aeon Tayzzyronth and take the form of four-winged insects. There is only one known Emanator of the Path of Propagation.

Scaracabaz: Scaracabaz came to life thanks to the experiment done by Ruan Mei in an attempt to understand the Emanators. Its life was cut short by the Trailblazer and is featured as a weekly Echo of War.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Remembrance

Fuli, The Aeon of Remembrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Garden of Recollection

The Garden of Recollection is another major faction in Honkai Star Rail serving the Aeon Fuli. They travel the universe in the form of memories and work to preserve the various precious memories from the Destruction.

Black Swan : The latest playable character in Honkai Star Rail and a major figure who observed the Astral Express's journey. She was involved with the Trailblazer, aiding them in discovering the truth behind Penacony's Dreamscape.

Messenger: The Trailblazers encounter the Messenger early on in the game. She unlocks the Forgotten Hall and also plays a part in March 7th's companion questline.

The Trailblazers encounter the Messenger early on in the game. She unlocks the Forgotten Hall and also plays a part in March 7th's companion questline. Lark: Information about this Emanator is currently unavailable.

Information about this Emanator is currently unavailable. Zhili: Information about this Emanator is currently unavailable.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Harmony

The Family controls everything in Penacony (Image via HoYoverse)

The Family

The Family in Honkai Star Rail is a faction holding power in Penacony, worshipping the Aeon Xipe. Some of its members include Sunday and Robin, although it remains unknown who the Emanators in this faction are.

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail: Unknown

Acheron is a supposed Emanator in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

She travels the universe in the disguise of a Galaxy Ranger and is reportedly an Emanator. Her mission is unknown, nor is it clear which Aeon she follows. The only thing you will notice about her is the enormous sword she carries.

Acheron: Acheron is the upcoming Nihility DPS and one of the major players in Penacony. We team up with her and follow her for the second half of the Penacony questline. The last we saw her was when she was engaged in combat with the Stellaron Hunter, Sam.

That covers everything you will need to know about Honkai Star Rail's Emanators. Hopefully, with the upcoming patches, more information will be revealed, and some of the characters will become playable.