Honkai Star Rail Aventurine leaks: Gameplay, idle animations, combat and more

The Honkai Star Rail community is in for a treat, as the latest leaks show in-game animation of the upcoming characters in patch 2.1. One of them is Aventurine, manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department, who recently appeared in Penacony’s Trailblaze Mission. He has quite an enigmatic personality, which left players anticipating his future debut.

Now, with all the leaks flooding in from credible names like Inima, fans finally got a glimpse at Aventurine’s gameplay ahead of his banner release. The warp will roll out in the second phase of the patch, which is expected to commence by the end of April 2024.

This article will closely examine the Aventurine leaks concerning his animations and combat.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything mentioned below with a grain of salt.

Aventurine’s gameplay leaks for Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has outdone itself for the animations of Acheron and Aventurine. The latter, in particular, has a distinctive visual and audio effect on his attacks.

Instead of using any weapon, Aventurine simply clicks his finger to summon projectiles. His Technique projects a slot machine on a target, with the icons resembling the faces of cards. Depending on the combinations, he obtains a bonus DEF at the beginning of the battle.

The good thing about his kit is that he applies shields to all allies on the battlefield. If they launch or sustain an attack, Aventurine obtains Blind Bet stacks. At the seventh stack, he unleashes a powerful follow-up attack with just a click of his fingers, raining down coins on every opponent in the arena.

Based on the gameplay leaks, it is clear that Aventurine’s design in Honkai Star Rail is inspired by casino games. During his Ultimate, he summons a giant Roulette and unleashes massive Imaginary DMG on a single target.

Lastly, he has access to two idle animations, like every character in the game. Firstly, he plays with a coin and tosses it in the air. In the second animation, he whips out a cologne and applies it before throwing the bottle into the air.

This sums up the Aventurine’s in-game animations. For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, follow Sportskeeda.