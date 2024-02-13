Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Simulated Universe World 8

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 brings new, exciting characters into the game. Players can obtain these characters by rolling for them in their respective gacha banners. After Trailblazers get their hands on the new characters in the ongoing version, they might wonder what the best teams are for World 8 of the Simulated Universe.

The Simulated Universe is one of the challenging activities that this space odyssey offers its players. The activity houses multiple Worlds containing various Planar Ornaments to farm for, and Trailblazers will also get various rewards after clearing each World for the first time.

This article discusses the best teams to clear the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Black Swan + Kafka + Hanya + Luocha

A team featuring Black Swan, Kafka, Hanya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Kafka (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Hanya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Luocha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition boasts Black Swan as the main DPS. She is one of the brand-new characters of this title whose abilities specialize in dealing DoTs (Damage over Time) on enemies. Kafka also deals an extraordinary amount of damage to the adversaries as the sub-DPS unit of the team.

Meanwhile, Hanya boosts their SPD and ATK-related stats, which allows them to deal additional damage. Luocha heals each ally whose HP is lower than 50% to ensure survival.

Jingliu + Ruan Mei + Silver Wolf + Huohuo

A team featuring Jingliu, Ruan Mei, Silver Wolf, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Buffer)

(Buffer) Silver Wolf (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Huohuo (Buffer/Healer)

Jingliu is the main DPS of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 hypercarry team composition. She is an excellent character wielding the Ice element. Ruan Mei grants her various buffs to boost her damage while Silver Wolf plants debuffs on the enemies and deals significant amounts of Quantum damage.

Meanwhile, Huohuo grants ATK-related buffs to her allies while also healing them to ensure a killing blow does not strike them.

Topaz & Numby + Clara + Hanya + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Clara, Hanya, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Clara (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Hanya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

In this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition, Topaz is the main DPS character who treads on the Path of The Hunt. Clara launches a counterattack whenever she gets hit by an opponent dealing significant Physical damage.

Meanwhile, Hanya buffs their SPD and ATK simultaneously while also replenishing Skill Points for her teammates. Fu Xuan tanks all incoming damage by activating her skill that deploys the Matrix of Prescience.

