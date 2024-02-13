Best free-to-play teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Simulated Universe World 8

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update brings three brand-new characters, Black Swan, Misha, and Sparkle, into the title. Although some players have had to skip Black Swan because they exhausted all of their Stellar Jades to summon Kafka and Ruan Mei in the previous update, several F2P players have saved enough Stellar Jades to pull for her.

Those curious about the best free-to-play teams for Simulated Universe World 8 are in the right spot, as this article lists the best F2P Honkai Star Rail 2.0 teams for the abovementioned activity.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion. Black Swan has been included in some teams as she is one of the most anticipated characters of this title, and most players have pulled for her.

What are the best free-to-play teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

Black Swan + Luka + Tingyun + Natasha

A team featuring Black Swan, Luka, Tingyun, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Luka (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) Natasha (Healer)

Black Swan is the main DPS unit in this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition. She is the brand new Path of Nihility character of this space odyssey who specializes in dealing DoTs (Damage over Time) with her abilities. Luka also deals significant amounts of Physical damage to adversaries as he is the sub-DPS.

Meanwhile, Tingyun boosts Black Swan and Luka’s ATK with her skill, which allows them to deal additional damage. Natasha heals every ally whose HP is not full to ensure their survival.

Serval + Yukong + Asta + Lynx

A team featuring Serval, Yukong, Asta, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Yukong (Buffer)

(Buffer) Asta (Buffer)

(Buffer) Lynx (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.0 hypercarry team composition features Serval as the main DPS. Yukong and Asta bestow her with various buffs to make sure Serval deals additional damage while she is fighting.

The latter buffs Serval’s SPD, while the former simultaneously boosts her CRIT Rate, DMG, and ATK. Meanwhile, Lynx cleanses her allies affected by a debuff and heals them to ensure they survive the battle.

Black Swan + Asta + Pela + Natasha

A team featuring Black Swan, Asta, Pela, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Asta (Buffer)

(Buffer) Pela (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Natasha (Healer)

Black Swan is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition. Asta buffs Black Swan while she is busy fighting with ATK and SPD-related boosts to increase her damage output.

Meanwhile, Pela inflicts debuffs on all opponents named Exposed, making them vulnerable to Black Swan’s attacks. Natasha heals all team members to ensure they are alive after the fight ends.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.