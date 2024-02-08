Honkai Star Rail Black Swan official kit, abilities, and more explained

Black Swan is finally available to Honkai Star Rail players thanks to the launch of the 2.0 update. The character is a Path of Nihility unit wielding the power of the Wind element. This means she deals damage by inflicting DoT (Damage over Time) debuffs. Trailblazers who have summoned her and are wondering how her kit works in the game have come to the right place.

This article discusses Black Swan’s abilities and kit in detail, along with her Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

Everything to know about Black Swan’s official kit in Honkai Star Rail

Black Swan's Trace tree in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the official abilities of Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic Attack (Percipience, Silent Dawn): Black Swan launches an attack that deals Wind damage to an adversary with a chance of inflicting a stack of Arcana on them. If the opponent already has a stack of Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock, there is an additional chance that they will get inflicted with another stack of Arcana.

Skill (Decadence, False Twilight): Black Swan deals Wind damage that scales with her ATK to three adjacent enemies and inflicts a stack of Arcana on them simultaneously. The opponents will also have their DEF lowered for three turns.

Ultimate (Bliss of Otherworld’s Embrace): Inflicts Epiphany on all adversaries for two turns. The opponents affected by it will take more damage on their turn, and the Arcana stacks will be considered Wind Shear, Burn, Bleed, and Shock. At the beginning of the next turn, when the Arcana stacks are triggered, it will not reset. This non-reset effect can be activated only once when Epiphany is active. Black Swan also deals Wind damage to all adversaries that scale with her ATK stat.

Passive Talent (Loom of Fate's Caprice): Each opponent has a chance of being inflicted with Arcana when they receive DoT (Damage over Time) at the start of every turn. After being inflicted with Arcana, opponents receive Wind DoT damage from Black Swan at the start of every turn. Every stack of Arcana boosts the Dots damage multiplier. Arcana is stackable up to 50 times.

When Arcana deals damage, Black Swan inflicts additional effects based on the Arcana Stack the opponent has:

If the opponent is being affected by three or more Arcana stacks, deals Wind damage to adjacent adversaries with a chance of the adjacent opponents being inflicted with a stack of Arcana. When the opponent is affected by seven or more Arcana stacks, allows the ongoing DoT to ignore 20% of the targeted and adjacent opponent’s DEF.

Technique (From Façade to Vérité): Upon activation, this technique inflicts a stack of Arcana on all opponents at the start of the battle. If the stack is successfully inflicted, the adversary will receive another stack of Arcana.

Black Swan’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Black Swan’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Eidolon one (Seven Pillars of Wisdom): The enemies affected with Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock will have their corresponding Wind, Physical, Fire, or Lightning RES respectively lowered by 25% when Black Swan is active on the battlefield.

Eidolon two (Weep Not For Me, My Lamb): When an enemy affected by Arcana is defeated, the adjacent opponents will receive six stacks of Arcana.

Eidolon three (As Above, So Below): Increases both Skill and talent levels by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Eidolon four (In Tears We Gift): While Black Swan is in the Epiphany state, opponents will have their Effect RES lowered by 10%. When they get defeated, Black Swan replenishes eight Energy. This Energy Regeneration effect can only activate once while Epiphany lasts.

Eidolon five (Linnutee Flyway): Boosts Black Swan's Ultimate level by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15 and Basic Attack level by one, up to a maximum level of 10.

Eidolon six (Pantheon Merciful, Masses Pitiful): When Black Swan's allies attack opponents, there is a chance that they will get inflicted with a stack of Arcana. Every time Black Swan inflicts Arcana on a target, there is a chance that they will get inflicted with an additional Arcana stack.

