Simulated Universe is one of the challenging activities in Honkai Star Rail where players can farm a variety of Planar Ornaments to make their characters stronger and earn various rewards each week such as Stellar Jades, Star Rail Passes, and more.

Misha's debut in Honkai Star Rail has left the Trailblazers wondering about the best teams to clear the latest stage of the Simulated Universe, World 8, and obtain its rewards.

This article discusses the best teams to conquer Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinions.

What are the best Misha teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8?

Jingliu + Misha + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Jingliu, Misha, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Misha – (Sub DPS)

– (Sub DPS) Silver Wolf – (Debuffer)

– (Debuffer) Fu Xuan – (Tank)

Jingliu is the main DPS unit of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is one of the newest Destruction Pathed characters who excels in dealing colossal ice damage to adjacent enemies. Misha deals significant Ice damage to nearby enemies with his abilities to help Jingliu.

Meanwhile, Silver Wolf plants bugs on the enemies to make them vulnerable by reducing their SPD, ATK, or DEF. Fu Xuan, on the other hand, deals decent Quantum damage while absorbing most of the incoming damage.

Topaz & Numby + Misha + Hanya + Luocha

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Misha, Hanya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Misha – (Sub DPS)

– (Sub DPS) Hanya – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Luocha – (Healer)

Topaz serves as the main DPS unit character of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is one of the new The Hunt 5-star characters, capable of dealing absurd amounts of Fire damage to a single target. Misha aids her on the battlefield by dealing significant Ice damage to adjacent enemies.

Hanya boosts both Topaz's and Misha’s SPD and ATK simultaneously to boost their damage further. Meanwhile, Luocha makes sure everyone stays alive by healing them.

Misha + Ruan Mei + Silver Wolf + Gepard

A team featuring Misha, Ruan Mei, Silver Wolf, and Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

Misha – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Ruan Mei – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Silver Wolf – (Debuffer)

– (Debuffer) Gepard – (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail hypercarry team composition boasts Misha as the main DPS unit. He is the brand-new 4-star character treading on the Destruction Path.

Ruan Mei and Silver Wolf boost Misha by bestowing him with various buffs to increase his damage significantly. The former grants him buffs that increase his damage, while the latter places various debuffs, which makes the opponents vulnerable, resulting in them taking additional damage from Misha.

Meanwhile, Gepard grants shields to all members of the team to make sure they don’t take any damage from the adversaries.