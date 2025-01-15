Honkai Star Rail The Herta build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

The Herta has become playable with Honkai Star Rail 3.0's release. Players can use their hard-earned Stellar Jades or Star Rail Special Passes to roll in the Warp banner and add this 5-star unit to their collection. Since most of the Genius Society member’s potential is usually locked behind a good build and gear, Trailblazers must farm equipment accordingly to unleash her full potential.

This article discusses what gear players should farm for The Herta and which equipment they should give her to unleash her true power.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Relic and Planar Ornament set recommendation for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

Relic set

Scholar Lost in Erudition Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some Relic sets that suit The Herta in Honkai Star Rail:

Scholar Lost in Erudition

Hunter of Glacial Forest

The best Relic set for The Herta is Scholar Lost in Erudition, which can boost her skill and ultimate’s damage simultaneously. Since this Genius Society member primarily deals damage with both of these abilities, we recommend farming this set.

You can use the Hunter of Glacial Forest Relic set only if you have leftovers. Otherwise, stick to the Scholar Lost in Erudition set when building this 5-star unit.

Planar Ornament

Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Planar Ornament set (Image via HoYoverse)

The Planar Ornament sets you should give to The Herta are:

Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm

Rutilant Arena

The Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Planar Ornament set is The Herta’s BiS. When using it, the character can dish out massive damage, evaporating most enemies.

If you want more CRIT Rate and Skill damage, Rutilant Arena is an exceptional choice.

Light Cone recommendation for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

Into the Unreachable Veil (Image via HoYoverse)

As an Erudition unit, The Herta can use the following Light Cones:

Into the Unreachable Veil

Night on the Milky Sky

Geniuses’ Repose

Today is Another Peaceful Day

Since Into the Unreachable Veil is The Herta’s signature Light Cone, it will be her BiS choice. If you don’t have extra Jades lying around to get the LC, Night on the Milky Sky is an excellent alternative.

As for 4-star choices, Geniuses’ Repose is excellent as it can easily grant a significant amount of CRIT DMG boost. If you purchase the premium variant of Nameless Honor and have Today is Another Peaceful Day added to your collection, it's one of the best 4-star LCs for The Herta.

Traces you must prioritize when leveling up The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

The main stats you should look for while farming Relic and Planar Ornaments are:

Relic Body piece: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Relic Boots: SPD/ATK%

SPD/ATK% Ornament Sphere: Ice DMG Bonus%

Ice DMG Bonus% Ornament Link Rope: ATK%

The sub-stats you should have on every Relic and Ornament set are as follows:

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

ATK%

SPD (If using ATK% Boots)

Flat ATK

The abilities you should prioritize when building The Herta are detailed in the section below:

Skill>Ultimate>Talent>Basic ATK

Best teams for The Herta

Here are some team recommendations for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail:

The Herta, Jade, Lingsha, and Remembrance MC

The Herta, Argenti, Ruan Mei, and Huohuo

The Herta, Robin, Himeko, and Lingsha/Gallagher

The Herta, Herta, Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher

The Herta’s level-up materials

Dream Fridge in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all materials you must gather to level up The Herta in Honkai Star Rail:

Dream Fridge 65x

Extinguished Core 56x

Glimmering Core 71x

Squirming Core 73x

Rough Sketch 18x

Dynamic Outlining 69x

Exquisite Colored Draft 139x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

Auspice Sliver 12x

Stay tuned to Sportskeed for more updates on Honkai Star Rail.

