Honkai Star Rail The Herta build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

The Herta has become playable with Honkai Star Rail 3.0's release. Players can use their hard-earned Stellar Jades or Star Rail Special Passes to roll in the Warp banner and add this 5-star unit to their collection. Since most of the Genius Society member’s potential is usually locked behind a good build and gear, Trailblazers must farm equipment accordingly to unleash her full potential.
This article discusses what gear players should farm for The Herta and which equipment they should give her to unleash her true power.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.
Relic and Planar Ornament set recommendation for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail
Relic set
Here are some Relic sets that suit The Herta in Honkai Star Rail:
- Scholar Lost in Erudition
- Hunter of Glacial Forest
The best Relic set for The Herta is Scholar Lost in Erudition, which can boost her skill and ultimate’s damage simultaneously. Since this Genius Society member primarily deals damage with both of these abilities, we recommend farming this set.
You can use the Hunter of Glacial Forest Relic set only if you have leftovers. Otherwise, stick to the Scholar Lost in Erudition set when building this 5-star unit.
Planar Ornament
The Planar Ornament sets you should give to The Herta are:
- Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm
- Rutilant Arena
The Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Planar Ornament set is The Herta’s BiS. When using it, the character can dish out massive damage, evaporating most enemies.
If you want more CRIT Rate and Skill damage, Rutilant Arena is an exceptional choice.
Light Cone recommendation for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail
As an Erudition unit, The Herta can use the following Light Cones:
- Into the Unreachable Veil
- Night on the Milky Sky
- Geniuses’ Repose
- Today is Another Peaceful Day
Since Into the Unreachable Veil is The Herta’s signature Light Cone, it will be her BiS choice. If you don’t have extra Jades lying around to get the LC, Night on the Milky Sky is an excellent alternative.
As for 4-star choices, Geniuses’ Repose is excellent as it can easily grant a significant amount of CRIT DMG boost. If you purchase the premium variant of Nameless Honor and have Today is Another Peaceful Day added to your collection, it's one of the best 4-star LCs for The Herta.
Traces you must prioritize when leveling up The Herta in Honkai Star Rail
The main stats you should look for while farming Relic and Planar Ornaments are:
- Relic Body piece: CRIT Rate/DMG
- Relic Boots: SPD/ATK%
- Ornament Sphere: Ice DMG Bonus%
- Ornament Link Rope: ATK%
The sub-stats you should have on every Relic and Ornament set are as follows:
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- ATK%
- SPD (If using ATK% Boots)
- Flat ATK
The abilities you should prioritize when building The Herta are detailed in the section below:
Skill>Ultimate>Talent>Basic ATK
Best teams for The Herta
Here are some team recommendations for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail:
- The Herta, Jade, Lingsha, and Remembrance MC
- The Herta, Argenti, Ruan Mei, and Huohuo
- The Herta, Robin, Himeko, and Lingsha/Gallagher
- The Herta, Herta, Remembrance Trailblazer, Gallagher
The Herta’s level-up materials
Here is a list of all materials you must gather to level up The Herta in Honkai Star Rail:
- Dream Fridge 65x
- Extinguished Core 56x
- Glimmering Core 71x
- Squirming Core 73x
- Rough Sketch 18x
- Dynamic Outlining 69x
- Exquisite Colored Draft 139x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
- Auspice Sliver 12x
