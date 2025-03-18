Mydei vs Huohuo: Who should you pull for in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 second half?

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.1’s second phase, Mydei's and Huohuo’s limited-time banners will become available to all players. These two banners will be accessible alongside the other, making most free-to-play players choose one of the two 5-stars. Since Huohuo has become relevant in the meta, players might wonder which 5-star characters they should choose.

Although both characters excel in dissimilar fields, you should be pulling for Huohuo over Mydei during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Read on to learn more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

You should pull Huohuo over Mydei in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 second half

Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo was released in version 1.5 and wields the Wind Element. In version 3.1, this 5-star Abundance character is set to receive a rerun banner alongside Mydei, the brand-new Destruction character. During the second half, players can either pull either character, depending on what unit they want. However, you should stick to Huohuo’s rerun banner and try to add her to your collection (if you haven’t already).

Advantages of Huohuo over Mydei

Can heal and replenish a portion of her allies’s Energy.

Can easily fit into most team compositions.

Building Huohuo is easier than Mydei.

Advantages of Mydei over Huohuo

Can single-handedly clear most activities.

Mydei is built like a DPS unit, while Huohuo is built like a support.

Can also act as a second DPS unit in various team compositions.

Mydei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

While Huohuo is a better pick than Mydei in Honkai Star Rail 3.1’s second half, it solely depends on the player. The former is a great choice as she is the perfect buffer-healer hybrid for most of the current meta-defining team compositions.

As some of the new 5-stars require an exceptional amount of Energy to activate their ultimate, Huohuo is the perfect support for them due to her ability to heal and replenish Ultimate Energy. Moreover, she can also boost her allies' ATK for a couple of turns.

If you just started playing this space odyssey and need a good DPS character, this 5-star will work just fine. Besides that, Huohuo will be relevant in most teams regardless of the meta while Mydei can easily lose value when HoYoverse releases an overpowered DPS unit.

