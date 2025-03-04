Honkai Star Rail Hyacine kit, Light Cone, and trace leaked

While players are busy completing content released with Honkai Star Rail version 3.1, a leak regarding one of the upcoming characters, Hyacine, surfaced online. A post from HXG’s Leak Channel on Telegram leaked the core parts of the character’s kit and Light Cone. Since Hyacine is yet to be revealed by the officials, this bit of information allows the player base to determine if the character will become meta-defining.

We discuss the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Hyacine’s kit and Light Cone.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Hence, readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Hyacine’s expected signature Light Cone, kit, and more

As mentioned previously, this Hyacine leak was posted in HXG’s Leak Channel on Telegram. The post suggests that this character will supposedly wield the Wind Element while treading on the Remembrance Path. This means they can likely summon a memosprite like Aglaea and RMC.

Besides that, the leaked info showcases the core mechanics of Hyacine’s kit. According to the leak, this Remembrance character will likely need a high SPD stat and is expected to be paired with characters who consume their HP to fight such as Blade, Mydei, and Jingliu.

Moving over to Hyacine’s expected Light Cone effect, it will supposedly boost the user’s healing output while also boosting their damage, SPD, and Energy. Since the signature LC will likely boost these stats, there is a high chance the 5-star character’s abilities scale with the aforementioned stats.

Moreover, the post details that Hyacine will likely have the ability to revive their allies. However, it doesn’t explain how the character can do so. Hence, players must stay tuned for version 3.3’s closed beta leaks or wait until more information regarding this Remembrance unit gets leaked.

