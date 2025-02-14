Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Light Cones: All signature and 5-star LCs revealed

During the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 special program live telecast, HoYoverse revealed the upcoming Light Cones. In this patch, players will receive three unique LCs that can be equipped on the characters following the corresponding Path to use its unique effect. Players who missed the announcement may wonder what these LCs do and how they can obtain these 5-star pieces of gear.

This article discusses the effects of all Light Cones scheduled to debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 and how players can get them.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Light Cones and how to obtain them

If Time Were a Flower

If Time Were a Flower in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5-star Light Cone, If Time Were a Flower is Tribbie’s signature LC. The gear can be equipped by characters following the Harmony Path. Here is the effect this 5-star weapon can grant to its wearer:

Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. After the wearer launches a Follow-up ATK, additionally regenerates 12 Energy and gains “Presage,” lasting for 2 turns. While the wearer has “Presage,” all ally targets’ CRIT DMG increases by 48%. When entering battle, the wearer regenerates 21 Energy and gains “Presage,” lasting for 2 turns.

How to get Tribbie’s signature Light Cone

Like most signature Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, If Time Were a Flower can be acquired from version 3.1 first phase’s LC Warp banner. Players can use their Star Rail Special Passes to get their hands on this gear.

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is Mydei’s 5-star signature Light Cone. Any character following the Destruction Path can use this LC while this Chrysos Heir will be able to utilize the LC’s unique effect to its full extent.

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path’s unique effect in Honkai Star Rail is:

Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 18 and incoming healing by 20%. When using Skill or Ultimate, consume HP equal to 6% of the wearer’s Max HP and increases the DMG dealt by this attack by 30%. If this effect’s consumed HP is greater than 500, this attack’s DMG additionally, increases by 30%. If the HP is not sufficient, this effect reduces the wearer’s HP down to 1.

How to get Mydei’s signature Light Cone

As Mydei is a limited-time 5-star character, his signature Light Cone, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path will be available to all players in the LC banner during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Hence, players must roll in the banner to obtain the 5-star gear.

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls in a new Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.1(Image via HoYoverse)

Besides the two signature Light Cones, another 5-star gear will be introduced to players in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. The item’s unique effect is as follows:

Increases the wearer’s SPD by 6%. After the wearer uses Skill, Increases the DMG dealt by all allies by 8%, lasting for 3 turns.

How to get Memory’s Curtain Never Falls

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls can be acquired from the Herta Store. Like most Light Cones in the store, players must accumulate eight Herta Bonds. This consumable can be acquired after completing the weekly Point Rewards of the Simulated Universe. Trailblazers can obtain one Herta Bond every week.

