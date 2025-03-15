Honkai Star Rail 3.1 events schedule (Phase 2)

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 first half ending soon, players are all set for Phase Two. Like the first phase, the second one will also feature various events that players can participate in to acquire various rewards (especially Stellar Jades). Players might wonder what events they will come across during the upcoming phase of version 3.1.

To make things clearer, this article discusses what events Trailblazers will make their way into during Phase Two of Honkai Star Rail 3.1.

Every event set to commence in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1

Character and Light Cone banners (From March 19 to April 8, 2025)

Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 Phase Two banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The main attractions of Honkai Star Rail 3.1’s second phase are the Warp banners. As soon as the phase commences, the new and rerun 5-star character and signature Light Cone banners will become available to all players.

As announced in the version 3.1 special program livestream, Mydei’s limited-time character and LC banner will be featured throughout the second half. Huouho will be also be available alongside him.

Here is a list of every character and Light Cone scheduled to be featured in version 3.1’s Phase Two Warp banners:

Characters

Mydei – 5-star (Imaginary: Destruction)

– 5-star (Imaginary: Destruction) Huohuo – 5-star (Wind: Abundance)

– 5-star (Wind: Abundance) Arlan – 4-star (Lightning: Destruction)

– 4-star (Lightning: Destruction) Xueyi – 4-star (Quantum: Destruction)

– 4-star (Quantum: Destruction) Natasha – 4-star (Physical: Abundance)

Light Cones:

Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Mydei’s signature LC) – 5-star (Destruction)

(Mydei’s signature LC) – 5-star (Destruction) Night of Fright (Huohuo’s signature LC) – 5-star (Abundance)

(Huohuo’s signature LC) – 5-star (Abundance) Perfect Timing – 4-star (Abundance)

– 4-star (Abundance) A Secret Vow – 4-star (Destruction)

– 4-star (Destruction) Memories of the Past – 4-star (Harmony)

Holy City Appraisals (From March 19 to April 7, 2025)

The Holy City Appraisals event (Image via HoYoverse)

Holy City Appraisals is a minor event in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Phase Two. When the event goes live, Trailblazers will have to submit various “Appraisal Consumables” to acquire the associated rewards. The rewards of Holy City Appraisals include:

500x Stellar Jades

Traveler’s Guide

Veil Bundle

Kremnos Shield

Realm of the Strange (From March 28 to April 4, 2025)

Realm of the Strange (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Realm of the Strange will also be released during Honkai Star Rail 3.1’s second phase. While the event is active, players can complete any Cavern of Corrosion stages to acquire double rewards by using 40 Trailblaze Power.

The amount of double drops players can get from the Cavern of Corrosion stages is limited. This means that if Trailblazers end up missing a day, they won’t be able to get the extra drops later.

