Honkai Star Rail Cipher element, path, and kit leaked

Along with various Honkai Star Rail leaks, a bit of information regarding one of the upcoming characters, Cipher, has surfaced online. The leak was posted in HXG’s Leak Channel on Telegram, which shows some key elements of this unit’s kit and more. Although HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal Cipher, this information can help players decide whether they should pull for them or not.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Cipher’s Path, element, and more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of version 3.3. Please take each speculation mentioned in this article with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak shows Cipher’s expected Path, element, and more

As mentioned earlier, this particular leak was posted on HXG’s Leak Channel on Telegram and was later reposted on Reddit. According to the Honkai Star Rail leak, Cipher is expected to follow the Quantum element like Tribbie, the newest 5-star Harmony unit.

Additionally, the former will likely follow the Nihility Path, meaning they will either excel in placing debuffs or dealing damage. Looking at the next part of the leaked information, it is the latter.

The information suggests Cipher will supposedly specialize in dealing additional DMG, and their abilities are expected to scale with CRIT stats, especially CRIT DMG. While some of this character’s core kit parts have been leaked, it is hard to speculate how their abilities work while fighting.

Since Acheron is a Nihility character whose abilities scale with CRIT stats, Cipher’s kit will likely have some similarities to hers. Since the latter will supposedly be released in version 3.3, the drip marketing campaign of the patch is expected to commence in the second-half of March 2025.

