Honkai Star Rail Tribbie build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials

Like most characters in Honkai Star Rail, you must farm various gear sets for the perfect Tribbie build. Since Light Cones, Relic, and Planar Ornament sets can fully unlock a character’s true potential, it is recommended to use the ideal pieces of equipment for this newly released Harmony character.
We will be listing all the equipment you need for the perfect Tribbie build in Honkai Star Rail.
Ideal Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail
Relic sets
Like most character builds, you must farm the best Relic set for Tribbie. Here are the ideal sets you can equip on this 5-star Harmony unit from Amphoreus:
- 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse set
- 2-piece Longevous Disciple + 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace sets
Since Tribbie wields the Quantum Path and can deal damage, Poet of Mourning Collapse is her go-to Relic set. The gear set can boost her damage by a significant margin.
On the other hand, the 2-piece Longevous Disciple, and 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace combo also works on her. As Tribbie’s kit scales with HP, the former set’s Health boost makes her abilities more potent. The Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set grants her some extra SPD boost.
Planar Ornament sets
Here are the ideal Planar Ornament sets for Tribbie:
- 2-piece Lushaka, the Sunken Seas
- 2-piece Sprightly Vonwaq
Lushaka, the Sunken Seas Planar Ornament set, is the ideal pick for Tribbie. Since she is a support/buffer, this Harmony character must always have her ultimate ability ready. This set is excellent as it boosts her Energy Regeneration Rate.
If you are farming or equipping the 4-piece Poet of Mourning Collapse set on Tribbie, you should farm for the Sprightly Vonwaq Planar Ornament set. Besides that, you should stick to Lushaka, the Sunken Seas.
Best Light Cones for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail
Besides Relic and Planar Ornament sets, you should bestow Tribbie with the ideal Light Cone. Here are some LCs that this Harmony unit can use:
- If Time Were a Flower
- Dance! Dance! Dance!
- Memories of the Past
- Meshing Cogs
Like most 5-star characters, If Time Were a Flower, her BiS LC will be the best choice. If you are unwilling to spend Stellar Jades for the Light Cone, then Dance! Dance! Dance!, and Memories of the Past are good free-to-play alternatives.
If you don’t have the abovementioned LCs, we recommend using the 3-star weapon, Meshing Cogs.
What Tribbie Traces and Stats should you prioritize?
Main Stats
Here are the main Relic and Planar Ornament stats you should prioritize when building Tribbie:
- Body: CRIT Rate/DMG
- Boots: SPD/HP%
- Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Boost%/HP%
- Planar Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate
Sub-stats
- HP%
- Flat HP
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- SPD
You must upgrade Tribbie’s Traces in the following order:
Skill>Ultimate>Passive Talent>Basic ATK
Best Tribbie team compositions in Honkai Star Rail
You can find the ideal Tribbie team compositions in the following section:
- The Herta, Herta, Tribbie, and Lingsha
- Aglaea, Huohuo, Tribbie, and Sunday
- Himeko, Herta, Gallagher, and Tribbie
- Herta, Serval, Tribbie, Gallagher
Tribbie Ascension and Trace materials
Tribbie’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials are as follows:
- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12x
- Darkvel Moonlight 65x
- Fear-Stomped Flesh 56x
- Firmament Note 18x
- Courage-Torn Chest 71x
- Celestial Section 69x
- Glory-Aspersed Torso 73x
- Heavenly Melody 139x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
