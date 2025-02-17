Is Tribbie worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.1?

The upcoming Harmony character, Tribbie, will be released along with the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 patch. While she is destined to be a buffer due to following the aforementioned Path, her kit features some unique mechanics. Most characters from the identical Path do not have access to these mechanics, making the character worth investing in.

If you are wondering whether you should use Special Passes to pull Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail 3.1, the answer to that is yes, you should pull for Tribbie.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Tribbie’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

As showcased during the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 special program livestream, Tribbie follows the Harmony Path. As most Trailblazers know, characters following the aforementioned Path excel in buffing their team members. This upcoming unit also falls under that category.

While most buffers scale with a singular stat such as CRIT DMG, BE, and ATK, most of Tribbie’s abilities scale with HP. This makes her quite easy to build since getting HP stats on either Relic or Planar Ornament pieces is extremely common.

Moreover, most of Tribbie’s Ascension materials are farmable in the current version of the title. This allows players to gather/farm her upgrade materials before her release.

You should pull Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, you should use your Jades and roll for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Since most Harmony characters in this gacha title scale with a single stat and boost one stat of their allies, most of them cannot be placed in every team composition. For example, the BE buffers cannot be placed in CRIT scaling teams as they won’t be able to unleash their maximum potential and vice-versa.

This is where Tribbie comes into play, as her abilities scale with HP and grant universal buffs that can benefit all DPS characters in this HoYoverse title. Hence, this Harmony unit can be just as effective when paired with either Break Effect or CRIT scaling damage dealers.

If you are looking for a buffer that you can place in any team composition without any restrictions, Tribbie is the character you should be pulling in Honkai Star Rail version 3.1.

