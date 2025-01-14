Honkai Star Rail Tribbie Ascension materials

Tribbie is a new 5-star character who has made her debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update. She is a Path of Harmony character who wields the Quantum element. Many fans hope to summon this exclusive limited-time character and those lucky enough to obtain her may wish to learn about her Ascension and Trace materials.

This article discusses all of Tribbie’s Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail.

All Tribbie’s Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

To fully level up Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail, you must farm the following Ascension and Trace materials:

Tribbie’s Ascension materials

Traveler’s Guide 287x

287x Adventure Log 8x

8x Travel Encounters 21x

21x Darkveil Moonlight 65x

65x Fear-Stomped Flesh 15x

15x Courage-Torn Chest 15x

15x Glory-Aspersed Torso 15x

15x Credit 3,08,000x

Tribbie’s Trace materials

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish: 12x

12x Fear-Stomped Flesh: 41x

41x Courage-Torn Chest: 56x

56x Glory-Aspersed Torso: 58x

58x Firmament Note: 18x

18x Celestial Section: 69x

69x Heavenly Melody: 139x

139x Tracks of Destiny: 8x

8x Credit: 3 Million

Where to farm Tribbie’s Ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish (Image via HoYoverse)

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is pre-farmable as you must complete the Echo of War in Penacony Grand Theater by using 30 Trailblaze power. Every week, you can get rewards from the activity three times.

After completing the activity thrice in a single week, you can't obtain any rewards from it; therefore, we recommend farming this material first, before moving on to others.

Glory-Aspersed Torso/Courage-Torn Chest/Fear-Stomped Flesh

Glory-Aspersed Torso and its other variants are required to both Ascend Tribbie and upgrade her Traces. You can acquire a decent amount of this material by defeating various enemies in Amphoreus, especially the Titankin and Crepuscular Beasts. Additionally, like other enemy creature materials, this one will likely be added to the in-game store.

Heavenly Melody/Celestial Selection/Firmament Note

Heavenly Melody (Image via HoYoverse)

Another material you can pre-farm for Tribbie is her Trace level-up materials, Heavenly Melody/Celestial Selection/Firmament Note. You can acquire these by completing the Bud of Harmony – Crimson Calyx in The Reverie (Dreamscape). Since each clear of this activity requires Trailblaze Power, you must plan before they start farming these.

Darkveil Moonlight

Darkveil Moonlight is a new Character Ascension material expected to become available in Honkai Star Rail version 3.1. As of now, there is no information related to its source. This section will be updated accordingly when details regarding this material’s source come to light.

