Honkai Star Rail Tribbie Ascension materials

Tribbie is a new 5-star character who has made her debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update. She is a Path of Harmony character who wields the Quantum element. Many fans hope to summon this exclusive limited-time character and those lucky enough to obtain her may wish to learn about her Ascension and Trace materials.
This article discusses all of Tribbie’s Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail.
All Tribbie’s Ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail
To fully level up Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail, you must farm the following Ascension and Trace materials:
Tribbie’s Ascension materials
- Traveler’s Guide 287x
- Adventure Log 8x
- Travel Encounters 21x
- Darkveil Moonlight 65x
- Fear-Stomped Flesh 15x
- Courage-Torn Chest 15x
- Glory-Aspersed Torso 15x
- Credit 3,08,000x
Tribbie’s Trace materials
- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish: 12x
- Fear-Stomped Flesh: 41x
- Courage-Torn Chest: 56x
- Glory-Aspersed Torso: 58x
- Firmament Note: 18x
- Celestial Section: 69x
- Heavenly Melody: 139x
- Tracks of Destiny: 8x
- Credit: 3 Million
Where to farm Tribbie’s Ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
Lost Echo of the Shared Wish
Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is pre-farmable as you must complete the Echo of War in Penacony Grand Theater by using 30 Trailblaze power. Every week, you can get rewards from the activity three times.
After completing the activity thrice in a single week, you can't obtain any rewards from it; therefore, we recommend farming this material first, before moving on to others.
Glory-Aspersed Torso/Courage-Torn Chest/Fear-Stomped Flesh
Glory-Aspersed Torso and its other variants are required to both Ascend Tribbie and upgrade her Traces. You can acquire a decent amount of this material by defeating various enemies in Amphoreus, especially the Titankin and Crepuscular Beasts. Additionally, like other enemy creature materials, this one will likely be added to the in-game store.
Heavenly Melody/Celestial Selection/Firmament Note
Another material you can pre-farm for Tribbie is her Trace level-up materials, Heavenly Melody/Celestial Selection/Firmament Note. You can acquire these by completing the Bud of Harmony – Crimson Calyx in The Reverie (Dreamscape). Since each clear of this activity requires Trailblaze Power, you must plan before they start farming these.
Darkveil Moonlight
Darkveil Moonlight is a new Character Ascension material expected to become available in Honkai Star Rail version 3.1. As of now, there is no information related to its source. This section will be updated accordingly when details regarding this material’s source come to light.
