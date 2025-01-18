Honkai Star Rail Tribbie signature Light Cone leak: stats, effect, and materials

Players have now gotten a glimpse of Tribbie’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. Tribbie is the upcoming 5-star Harmony character in the game, and users now have the chance to check what her Light Cone might be capable of when equipped on a Harmony character. This information has been leaked by Sakura Haven, a reliable third-party source.

This article details Tribbie’s signature Light Cone — If Time Were A Flower’s stats unique effect, and more in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take the speculations mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.

If Time Were A Flower’s unique effect and stats in Honkai Star Rail leaked

Like most Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, you should be able to upgrade If Time Were A Flower to level 80. When you do so, this 5-star piece of gear will likely grant the Harmony unit the following stats:

HP: 1270

1270 ATK: 529

529 DEF: 397

Apart from the abovementioned stats, If Time Were A Flower is expected to bestow a unique effect on the character wielding it. The effect is described as:

Aspiration: Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. For every 1 enemy target hit by all ally targets, the wearer gains 1 stack of “Presage,” stacking up to 60 times. After the wearer uses Ultimate, consumes all “Presage.” For every 1 stack consumed, regenerates 0.3 Energy and increases all allies’ CRIT DMG by 1%, lasting for 3 turn(s). When Entering battle, the wearer gains 60 “Presage” stack(s) and regenerates 30 Energy.

How to farm materials for If Time Were A Flower in Honkai Star Rail

Heavenly Melody (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the materials you’ll likely need to upgrade If Time Were A Flower to the maximum level:

Firmament Note – 4x

– 4x Celestial Section – 12x

– 12x Heavenly Melody –15x

–15x Fear-Stomped Flesh – 20x

– 20x Courage-Torn Chest – 20x

– 20x Glory-Aspersed Torso – 14x

The Trace level-up materials, Firmament Notes, and its other varieties are pre-farmable in the current version of Honkai Star Rail. To acquire them, you must clear the Crimson Calyx — Bud of Harmony in Penacony.

Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers can also pre-farm Courage-Torn Chests in the game. For this, they must eliminate Furiae Warrior, Philosopher, Praetor, Archer, Troupe, and more on Amphoreus.

