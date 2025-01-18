Honkai Star Rail Tribbie signature Light Cone leak: stats, effect, and materials

Players have now gotten a glimpse of Tribbie’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. Tribbie is the upcoming 5-star Harmony character in the game, and users now have the chance to check what her Light Cone might be capable of when equipped on a Harmony character. This information has been leaked by Sakura Haven, a reliable third-party source.
This article details Tribbie’s signature Light Cone — If Time Were A Flower’s stats unique effect, and more in Honkai Star Rail.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take the speculations mentioned in the article with a pinch of salt.
If Time Were A Flower’s unique effect and stats in Honkai Star Rail leaked
Like most Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, you should be able to upgrade If Time Were A Flower to level 80. When you do so, this 5-star piece of gear will likely grant the Harmony unit the following stats:
- HP: 1270
- ATK: 529
- DEF: 397
Apart from the abovementioned stats, If Time Were A Flower is expected to bestow a unique effect on the character wielding it. The effect is described as:
Aspiration: Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. For every 1 enemy target hit by all ally targets, the wearer gains 1 stack of “Presage,” stacking up to 60 times. After the wearer uses Ultimate, consumes all “Presage.” For every 1 stack consumed, regenerates 0.3 Energy and increases all allies’ CRIT DMG by 1%, lasting for 3 turn(s). When Entering battle, the wearer gains 60 “Presage” stack(s) and regenerates 30 Energy.
How to farm materials for If Time Were A Flower in Honkai Star Rail
Here are all the materials you’ll likely need to upgrade If Time Were A Flower to the maximum level:
- Firmament Note – 4x
- Celestial Section – 12x
- Heavenly Melody –15x
- Fear-Stomped Flesh – 20x
- Courage-Torn Chest – 20x
- Glory-Aspersed Torso – 14x
The Trace level-up materials, Firmament Notes, and its other varieties are pre-farmable in the current version of Honkai Star Rail. To acquire them, you must clear the Crimson Calyx — Bud of Harmony in Penacony.
Trailblazers can also pre-farm Courage-Torn Chests in the game. For this, they must eliminate Furiae Warrior, Philosopher, Praetor, Archer, Troupe, and more on Amphoreus.
