Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing speculation

HoYoverse reveals the playable 5-star characters before their release via a drip marketing campaign, and Honkai Star Rail 3.3 units are no exception. As usual, the developers will likely reveal two brand-new 5-stars that will be added to the Warp banners during the aforementioned version. Since the majority of Amphoreus characters haven’t been featured in the story, players are quite curious about the drip marketing announcements.

This article discusses the expected characters that will likely be announced as playable units during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign and its schedule.

Note: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take information herein with a pinch of salt.

Expected Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign schedule

Following version 3.2’s drip marketing campaign schedule, the character announcements for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 are expected to start a week after Phase Two of v3.1 commences. Judging by past occurrences, the drip marketing campaign will supposedly begin on March 25, 2025.

Since one character gets announced every day, the campaign will likely end after two days (if HoYoverse announces two 5 stars). The following section lists a table that features the date and time when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 drip marketing campaign is expected to begin:

Date Time Timezone March 24, 2025 8:30 PM PT (Pacific Time) March 25, 2025 4:30 AM CET (Central Europen Time) March 25, 2025 11:30 AM CST (China Standard Time)

What characters will likely be announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign?

As per some leaked information from Galaxy_Leaks, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign will likely announce Hyacine and Cipher as playable characters. Both of these units are yet to introduce themselves in this space odyssey. Hence, there's little to no information regarding these units.

Hyacine from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

While some details about Hyacine are available, Cipher is still a mystery to players. The former is expected to follow the Remembrance Path and will likely be able to heal her team members with her memosprite. Moreover, the leaked info from Galaxy_Leak hints at what Hyacine’s summon might look like. According to the post, it will supposedly be a white horse.

